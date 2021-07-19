Dame Dash Calls Roc-A-Fella Records Lawsuit Corny & Embarrassing

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The sale of Roc-A-Fella Records continues to get muddier and muddier by the week. Dame Dash is calling the legal back and forth a bad look for the culture.

The Harlem native continues to question the business ethics of his former business associates. Recently the entrepreneur spoke to HipHopDX and expressed his disappointment in Jay-Z.

“From my perspective, it feels like this was all done to devalue this asset,” he explained. “I just don’t understand why. What’s odd is that they knew I was only trying to sell one-third, but they’re trying to say I tried to sell the whole thing. But we all know that that’s not the case, so why do they keep saying it? The question is, why is it such a big deal? Why is everyone so scared for me to sell my one-third?”

For the last couple of weeks Dash, Jay-Z and Biggs Burke have been intertwined in a legal tug of war. According to Dusko he wanted to sell his one-third share of the iconic record label via an NFT offer. His former partners tried to stop the sale and thus he countersued. He says that Jay has transferred the streaming rights to S. Carter Enterprises LLC from Roc-A-Fella Records.

Further in the interview he questioned why the two just didn’t reach out to him directly to settle the matter.

“Honestly, I think this is corny,” he said. “If there’s an issue, just call me. Why do I have to hear it? Why do I have to get sued? Biggs, Jay, call me and tell me what the play is but if you swing on me, I’m going to have to swing back. And when I say that, I’m saying now that I’m looking under the hood, it looks crazy, but I just do believe that I don’t need all of this. I’m trying to live my life. I’m the guy that’s always saying this is what they want us to do. They want us culturally to fight each other for them while they watch us and that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Jay-Z has yet to respond or acknowledge the situation.

