‘Do Better’: Naomi Osaka Blocks Megyn ‘Blackface’ Kelly On Twitter For Trolling Her Anxiety

Megyn Kelly has finally been silenced on social media after tennis star Naomi Osaka blocked the disgraced former TV anchor from following her on Twitter. The deliberate action came after Kelly, who once openly questioned on national TV why blackface is wrong, attacked Osaka for being featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue.
By Kelly’s clearly misguided logic, Osaka — who in May decided against playing in the French Open because appearing at press conferences triggers her anxiety — should never have posed for the magazine’s cover if interactions with the media are truly as stressful as she says they are.
Of course, it’s no one’s business — especially not Kelly’s — how Osaka chooses to showcase herself, whether on the tennis court or on a magazine cover. Still, Kelly, bordering on cyber-bullying Osaka, insisted without proof that the tennis star had an anti-media agenda and wanted to avoid being asked anything.
“Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control,” Kelly tweeted without any evidence of her claims. “Admit it.”
It seems like Kelly is taking Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open and not speak with the press rather personally instead of understanding the rationale behind such a decision: to prioritize her mental health.
After all, Osaka has been openly addressing her battle with depression since 2018, explaining that she is an introvert who does not like speaking in public.
Nowhere in Osaka’s multiple statements about her decision to withdraw from the French Open was Kelly ever directly referenced. That is, until Monday, when Osaka posted and then deleted a tweet accurately calling out Kelly for not understanding certain industry standards in magazine journalism. Osaka said she posed for Sports Illustrated and other magazine covers well before she made her announcement at the French Open.
MORE: ‘Be Better’: Why The Burden Should Be On Sports Writers, Not Athletes, During Press Conferences
“Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year,” Osaka tweeted. “Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan.”
The tweet was soon deleted. It is unclear when Osaka blocked Kelly, but Kelly tweeted a screenshot that she was indeed blocked by the tennis star on Twitter.
The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue is just the latest magazine cover which Osaka graces the cover.
On Sunday, she also tweeted a photo of herself featured on the cover of Vogue’s issue dedicated to women in sports.
Osaka is also the subject of a new documentary that was released last week on Netflix.
Osaka’s calculated steps show that she is in total control of her portrayal in mass media.
Kelly’s tweets, on the other hand, suggest she is a spoiled, privileged member of the media who lashes out when she can’t get her way — the same type of journalist by which Osaka said she does not like being interrogated.
Oh, and there’s also the unavoidable elephant in the room with Kelly’s apparent anti-Black racist agenda, as demonstrated by her willful ignorance about blackface during the airting of the “TODAY” show in 2018. NBC quickly replaced Kelly with an all-Black lineup of anchors.
Since then, Kelly has more than proven herself to be at most a white supremacist and at least a card-carrying Karen.
Meanwhile, Osaka is gearing up to represent her home country of Japan in the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she is likely the overwhelming favorite to win the gold medal.
1. Don't forget how NBC treated Tamron Hall and Al Roker
Source: 1 of 16
NBC cancelled the 9am hour of the Today Show hosted by Tamron Hall and Al Roker so Megyn Kelly, who gets paid more than twice their combined salaries, can do this. https://t.co/yINbQ8wptr— jason c. (@netw3rk) October 23, 2018
2. Disbelief
Source: 2 of 16
I thought this might have been an exaggeration, but no, Megyn Kelly is really doing a “I don’t see what’s so offensive about blackface” https://t.co/xtECr43UMg— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) October 23, 2018
3. White privilegeSource: 3 of 16
4. No one told Megyn Kelly she was wrongSource: 4 of 16
5. Honest thoughts
Source: 5 of 16
Breaking News: Megyn Kelly is still trash.#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/pUgM39WdvB— Jackie 🌊🌊🌊 (@LiberalMmama) October 23, 2018
6. Religious take
Source: 6 of 16
Megyn Kelly:— Gary (@BlackerTheGary) October 23, 2018
“Santa is white”
“Jesus is white”
“I don’t see what’s so offensive about blackface”
🤦🏾♂️😒💆🏾♂️
7. Ridicule
Source: 7 of 16
Great Megyn Kelly costume. pic.twitter.com/dOziMbWzfH— Daydrink Nation™ (@TimDuffy) October 23, 2018
8. Blame in on Trump
Source: 8 of 16
I think for what is going on with this administration and all of the racist people out there and many incidents that people have encounter due to racism Megyn Kelly just open another can of worms with her comment. pic.twitter.com/ED9asvHPEF— The Atheist Geek (@geek_atheist) October 23, 2018
9. This is par for the course for Megyn Kelly
Source: 9 of 16
1. Going back to her days at Fox News Megyn Kelly has had a history of being racially/culturally incompetent and unaware 2. Keep in mind NBC dumped the 9am hr of The Today show hosted by Tamron Hall and Al Roker in favor Megyn Kelly and this kind of foolishness and ignorance. https://t.co/cURaIxZyPh— BrotherJR aka Brotha Wakanda (@BrotherJR76) October 23, 2018
10. SarcasmSource: 10 of 16
11. The apologetic Black person chimes inSource: 11 of 16
12. Humor
Source: 12 of 16
Black people: “When white people wear blackface we find it incredibly hurtful to us. It’s racist and we hope you all can see that.”— Setoiyo (@Setoiyo1) October 23, 2018
Megyn Kelly: https://t.co/B2OXvPO1zN
13. Megyn Kelly: White people are "normal people"
Source: 13 of 16
Megyn Kelly can't understand what's so offensive about blackface then says: "I can't keep up with the number of people we're offending just by being, like, normal people."@megynkelly: 1. You've never been black 2. This isn't "normal," it's white privilege and it's embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/tHPjulPZ1P— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 23, 2018
14. Black folks' collective side-eye
Source: 14 of 16
Megyn Kelly: “What’s wrong with blackface?”— JaiHawkFLY (@JaiHawkFly) October 23, 2018
pic.twitter.com/G8axCeTTQr
15. A history lessonSource: 15 of 16
16. The ironySource: 16 of 16
‘Do Better’: Naomi Osaka Blocks Megyn ‘Blackface’ Kelly On Twitter For Trolling Her Anxiety was originally published on newsone.com