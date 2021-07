LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Usher is really love being a girl dad and he can’t wait to have his 4th child.

via People:

The 42-year-old, who welcomed his first daughter in September with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, said he’s “loving being a girl dad.” Usher is also dad to sons Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, from a previous relationship.

“I’m even changing my colors; I’m wearing pink and cool stuff like that,” added the “Yeah!” artist. (LoveBScott)

