50 Cent Says He’s Over Doing A ‘Verzuz’ Battle

50 Cent

If you were hoping to see 50 Cent in an upcoming Verzuz battle, you can let those hopes go. The rapper and actor will not be getting into the ring. During a recent interview 50 was asked about going song for song on the series, which he replied, “A Verzuz battle? Probably not. We back outside.”

 

Although 50 Cent will not be making an appearance in an upcoming battle, you can however catch THE LOX vs. DIPSET Tuesday, August 3rd, 6PM PT/ 9PM ET.

 

 

