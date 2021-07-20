The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey's Daughter, Aaryn Smiley Talks Therapy & Shares An Update Since Being Shot A Year Ago [WATCH]

If you didn’t know, Rickey’s daughter, Aaryn Smiley was a victim of gun violence last year in Houston, Texas.  She was caught in the crossfire at a red light and was unintentionally shot several times.  Since having that experience, she’s attended therapy and she shares how it has helped her over the year.  Licensed clinical therapist Crystal Mullen-Johnson from Birmingham, Alabama also shares the importance of getting therapy after experiencing trauma.

SEE ALSO: Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Speaks Out For The First Time Since Getting Shot [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

SEE ALSO: Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rickey’s Daughter, Aaryn Smiley Talks Therapy & Shares An Update Since Being Shot A Year Ago [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

