Gina White Is A Boss Babe Forging Her Own Lane In The Male-Dominated Diamond Industry

Gina White is one of the first women to penetrate the male-dominated diamond industry. The only Black female jeweler certified to analyze, source, and purchase diamonds in their rough state straight from Africa. Gina is also the only American with a 4000 sq feet manufacturing office in the Diamond District of Johannesburg, S.A. Additionally, Ms. White designed her own personal cut of gems patented by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).

When asked what inspired her down this path, she responds, “A Bad Jewelry purchase.” After doing some research, she realized how rare it was to have women on the end of analyzing rough diamonds. More than dominating the industry, Gina wants to remind entrepreneurs that opportunities are not strictly within the United States.

With her master class, Gina wants to teach people what she wished she knew prior to purchasing a diamond. Despite the pandemic, proposals are at an all time high. Like real estate or any other industry, Gina wants us to treat buying jewelry like the luxury it is. Often when we go to make a purchase, we don’t get second opinions or do much research. We simply buy whatever is in our price range. Quality jewelry holds its value. It can be passed down from generation to generation. Gina’s fashion forward thinking inspired her design of luxury pieces. It’s a passion point she has grown to love.

“I have an initiative to have 100 Black entrepreneurs, influencers, and business executives across the African Diaspora come out hopefully in the first quarter of 2022. That’s in progress right now. I’m super excited. We have expertise in things we don’t even really notice. It’s time that we help each other. Other cultures help each other, so that’s the goal. I want people to get over to South Africa to buy and have fun. It won’t just be business, moreso an experience.”

There are so many misconceptions about Africa, Gina hopes to dispel them all by using her social media to change the narrative. “I went to the mall in Mandela Square and I saw Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Dolce and Gabbana — every major high fashion brand is at their fingertips. People think there’s no Wi-Fi service. I mean, I’m standing next to a high-rise building that’s 40 stories high. I get Uber Eats over there.”

I asked Gina what celebrities she hopes to work with. Of course, she named our beloved Queen B, Taraji and Traci Ellis Ross. With the pieces, this jeweler is designing, it won’t be long until those dreams come true.

