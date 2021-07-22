LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022, and though we know Chadwick Boseman won’t be starring in the film (Rest In Power, King), the film continues to add new and exciting faces to the film.

According to Vulture, the latest surprise addition to the growing cast is I May Destroy You star, Michaela Coel who has joined the film’s production in Atlanta in an undisclosed role. Outside of rumors that the film’s villain will end up being Namor The Submariner or that Killmonger will be making a return to Wakanda (though he never really left), not much is known about Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated sequel.

What we do know is that Marvel will not be using a CGI version of Boseman’s character in the film though it is expected that he appear in some way, shape or form. That being said hopefully Coel gets way more burn than the quick second she got in the blockbuster hit Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Heck, even Terry Crews got more burn as a dead body in Terminator Salvation. Literally just laid there dead as hell.

Still, regardless of what Marvel has planned for Wakanda Forever, we’re still making that beeline to the movie theater come July 8, 2022.

What y’all think of Michaela Coel being cast in Black Panther 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

‘I May Destroy You’ Star Michaela Coel Cast In Secret Role For ‘Black Panther 2’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

