Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Kim Kardashian attended Kanye West’s DONDA livestream event

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Despite Kanye and Kim’s recent highly talked about divorce, it seems that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still on good terms.

As reported by, TMZ, Kim Kardashian was in attendance Ye’s DONDA listening party concert at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium along with their four children: North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. Before the listening party, signs of being on good terms was first shown when Kanye helped Kim With Her KKW Beauty Rebrand.

In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West after a tumultuous seven years of marriage after Ye called her a White Supremacist.  The news came after reports that the two were in marriage counselling. 

 

Kim Kardashian attended Kanye West’s DONDA livestream event  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 3 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 4 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 4 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 5 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 7 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 8 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 10 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 10 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close