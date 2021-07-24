Gabrielle Union Embraces Her Natural Curly Locs After The Big Chop

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

So, Gabrielle Union did a thing. The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her latest look: a new short and naturally curly hairstyle, courtesy of her big chop, and we’re obsessed!

“So, I did a thing,” the wife and mother wrote as the caption to her IG carousel debuting her new look. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost,” she added, “but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy.” She then went on to admit that while the new look is different and foreign to her, she still loves the “new new.” And we do too!

Check out Gab’s new look below!

Gab’s fans and friends took to her IG comments to praise the new look, leaving a plethora of emojis to show their admiration. “Ooooo baby I love this,” La La Anthony commented while Regina Hall left a series of heart-eye emojis underneath the photo set, a notion we can all agree with.

This isn’t the first time the “L.A.’s Finest” star has spoken so candidly about her natural hair journey. Earlier this year, she spoke to People about how the stigmas surrounding Black hair severely impacted how she saw herself as a child. “When I was younger, I hated everything about [my hair],” she explained. “I wasted so much of my youth in my twenties, thirties and certainly my teens wanting to be someone else. I was inundated with images and messages saying, ‘You’re just not as pretty as so-and-so.’”

Because Union didn’t see women who looked like her in the media, it made her believe that she didn’t have the “it factor”, at least not in the same way the women who she did see in the media did. She continued, “t he images that I saw on TV and in magazines and film reaffirmed what they were saying. That I wasn’t ‘it’, and people who look like me aren’t ‘it’. You couldn’t possibly have that ‘it factor’ and have hair like mine or skin like mine.”

She then went on to explain that once she hit her forties, she truly came into her own and began to love herself – natural curls and all. “ In my early forties, I just emptied my basket of f—s and came out reborn and loving myself in a way that you only see on Oprah episodes when you’re like, ‘What the hell is my most authentic self? What does that even mean? I don’t even know who that girl is. I wouldn’t know her if I saw her.’ So just really doing a much deeper dive in therapy, and internal work, and traveling the world, and embracing that beauty comes in every kind of form.”

Now, she’s able to truly marvel at how beautifull her natural hair truly is, telling People, “I marvel at my hair’s strength and all of the diversity of looks and styles that I can achieve. I can literally transform into anything.”

And, thanks to Gabrielle, now little Black girls can see someone who has the “it factor” in the media that’s as Black and beautiful as they are.

Don’t miss…

Gabrielle Union Used To ‘Hate’ Her Natural Hair

Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade Are Giving Stylish Power Couple Vibes On Instagram

Gabrielle Union Embraces Her Natural Curly Locs After The Big Chop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: