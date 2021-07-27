News
HomeNews

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn Testifies He’d Never Been Called N-Word In Uniform Until Jan. 6: ‘Is This America?’

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol had its first hearing Tuesday.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
House Select Committee Investigating January 6 Attack On US Capitol Holds First Hearing

U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn becomes emotional as he testifies on on July 27 before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. | Source: Pool / Getty

Anybody doubting the racist motivations behind the Jan. 6 insurrection hasn’t heard from U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn.

He was among four police officers who testified Tuesday morning as the congressional committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol convened with a hearing to formally kick off its probe to determine why the riot took place and how to prevent something like that from ever happening again.

Dunn, who is Black, offered moving testimony about his experience responding to the Capitol rioters. He described it as being largely racist in nature. He testified that “no one had ever, ever called me ni**er while wearing the uniform of a Capitol Police Officer” until Jan. 6.

The irony, of course, is that the Capitol rioters — fueled by the “big lie” that Donald Trump was the victim of election fraud endorsed by Democrats — have repeatedly been revealed to be pro-police. However, the scenario that Dunn described was anything but friendly, inadvertently validating the “Black lives matter” rallying call that they so vehemently oppose.

Dunn said as much without using those exact words.

“Until then I had never seen anyone physically assault Capitol police or MPD, let alone witness mass assaults being perpetrated on law enforcement officers,” Dunn testified.

Dunn added later: “I told them to just leave the Capitol, and in response they yelled, ‘no man, this is our house. President Trump invited us here. We’re here to stop the steal.’”

Dunn said those responses included racial slurs.

Dunn testified that the experience compelled him to pull aside another Black officer with the U.S. Capitol Police in disbelief.

“I sat down on a bench in the rotunda with a friend of mine who is also a black Capitol police officer and told him about the racial slurs I endured,” Dunn said. “I became very emotional and began yelling, ‘how the blank could something like this happen. Is this America?’”

Dunn summed it all up neatly: “It was just so overwhelming and so disheartening and disappointing that we live in a country with people like that.”

Later, California Rep. Adam B. Schiff, a Democrat, asked Dunn to expound on the racist elements during his response to the Capitol rioters. “Is this America?” Schiff asked Dunn.

“The fact that we had our race attacked and just because of the way we look, you know … To answer your question, frankly, I guess it is America,” Dunn responded. “It shouldn’t be, but I guess that’s the way that things are.”

Comparing Jan. 6 to a “war,” Dunn added to his answer.

“So I guess it sounds silly, but I guess it is American … but it’s not the … it’s not the side of America that I like. It’s not the side that any of us here represent,” Dunn told Schiff. “We represent the good side of America, the people who actually believe in decency.”

US-POLITICS-UNREST-CAPITOL-INVESTIGATION

(L-R) U.S. Capitol Police officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges, and U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn are sworn-in before members of the Select Committee. | Source: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / Getty

At another point, Dunn said it didn’t immediately dawn on him that he had been the victim of a racist attack. But the more he thought about it, the more he said he realized that “people demonize you because of the color of your skin.”

Dunn joined his fellow officer with the U.S. Capitol Police Department, Aquilino Gonell, along with D.C. police officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges to testify on Tuesday.

Both Capitol police officers testified about the lasting mental health implications they’ve had to work through since Jan. 6, with Dunn questioning “whether they are sufficient to meet our needs, especially with respect to the amount of leave we are allowed.”

The testimony followed the opening remarks from Jan. 6 Commission Chairman Bennie Thompson explained how he planned to conduct the committee.

“We are going to be guided solely by the facts,” Thompson said at the outset to address the distorted lens through which the insurrection has been viewed by supporters of Trump.

Thompson went on to establish those same “facts,” including how the “men and women who stormed the Capitol wanted to derail the peaceful transfer of power in this country” and “that seven people lost their lives, that more than 140 police officers suffered injuries.”

After showing a video that served as further evidence of the Capitol riot, Thompson said it’s now time “to figure out how to fix the damage” to help “understand how and why the Big Lie festered.”

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a centrist Republican who was named to the Jan. 6 committee, seemed to be speaking directly to her fellow Republicans when addressing the consequences of downplaying the insurrection as anything but a violent attack against American democracy.

Cheney later added in no uncertain terms: “On January 6th and in the days thereafter, almost all members of my party recognized the events of that day for what they actually were … no member of Congress should not attempt to defend the indefensible.”

Outside of the hearing, right-wing conservative members of Congress like House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik — one of the Republicans who has repeatedly upheld Donald Trump’s big lie that he was the victim of election fraud — were still spreading lies about Jan. 6. Stefanik on Tuesday inexplicably blamed Pelosi for the insurrection.

Yes, this is America.

SEE ALSO:

Sounds About White: Capitol Rioter’s Light Prison Sentence Could Mean More Insurrectionist Leniency

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Avoided Capitol ‘Safe Room’ During Coup Because Of ‘Treasonous, White Supremacist’ Congress Members

US-HEALTH-VIRUS-BRIEFING

A List Of Folks Who Got Fired Or Resigned After The Mob Attack On Capitol Hill

5 photos Launch gallery

A List Of Folks Who Got Fired Or Resigned After The Mob Attack On Capitol Hill

Continue reading A List Of Folks Who Got Fired Or Resigned After The Mob Attack On Capitol Hill

A List Of Folks Who Got Fired Or Resigned After The Mob Attack On Capitol Hill

[caption id="attachment_4074229" align="alignnone" width="794"] Source: Pacific Press / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:30 a.m. ET, Jan. 8, 2021 — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stepped down Thursday evening in the latest fallout over the insurrection on Capitol Hill. In a strongly worded letter addressed to Trump, DeVos wrote, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” she wrote. “Impressionable children are watching all of this, and they are learning from us." https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1347366313111511045?s=20 However, many feel that DeVos is following in the footsteps of former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, evading possible participation in invoking the 25th Amendment against Trump as the calls for his removal from the White House grows louder. https://twitter.com/SenWarren/status/1347373567898431489?s=20 DeVos' tenure as the head of the Department of Education was riddled with controversy and widespread condemnation of her policies. Steven Sund, the top cop of the U.S. Capitol Police resigned on Thursday, according to The Associated Press, as a result of the attack at the Capitol on Wednesday. His resignation comes after the general public and lawmakers like Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued calls for him to step down. Sund will remain in his role until Jan. 16, prior to the Inauguration in an effort for a peaceful transfer of power. https://twitter.com/AP/status/1347323665914990596?s=20 A Capitol Hill officer died on Thursday as a result of the violence, bringing the death total to five, according to CNN. Original Story: In the crowd of seditionists who stormed the Capitol were everyday citizens including lawyers, doctors, lawmakers and more who decided it was best to err on the side of an insurrection. On Thursday, chickens were already coming home to roost for a few by way of terminations and calls for resignations. As the FBI and Washington D.C. police ask for the public's help in identifying members of the attack mob, social media has already researched and done the bulk of the work. Maskless and lawless, a majority of the people captured were not hard to identify. According to WBAL reporter Tre Ward, an unidentified Maryland man was terminated on Thursday from Navistar Direct Marketing after he was ID'ed by his work badge which he incredulously wore to the riot. https://twitter.com/TreWardWBAL/status/1347226396221964288?s=20 The Houston Chronicle reports a second man was also fired from his law firm on Thursday, identified as Paul MacNeal Davis, a Frisco, Texas attorney. Davis was fired from his position as General Counsel at an insurance firm after posting videos of himself inside the Capitol. Some are also calling for Davis to be disbarred. https://twitter.com/HoustonChron/status/1347242057274974210?s=20 Lastly, a state lawmaker named Derrick Evans from West Virginia has been asked to step down after he posted videos on social media gleefully participating in the chaos inside the Capitol. https://twitter.com/USATODAY/status/1347194618656518147?s=20 On Thursday, The Kanas City Star wrote a strong editorial demanding that Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley resign after the politician was pictured saluting the mob as he walked from the Capitol. The headline reads, "Assault on democracy: Sen. Josh Hawley has blood on his hands in Capitol coup attempt." https://twitter.com/donnabrazile/status/1347240831833485316?s=20 Hawley's offense is also tied to the fact that he was one of the seven politicians who continued to entertain the baseless claims of a stolen election when he objected against the results of Pennsylvania's Electoral College vote. https://twitter.com/AlexThomas/status/1347054905278791686?s=20 Calls for the remaining six Senators to resign are in effect on social media. During Wednesday's series of events, Rep. Cori Bush tweeted that she intends to introduce a resolution to expel any lawmakers who aided in Wednesday's objections to certify the Electoral College vote. Prior to that, Rep. Ilhan Omar ignited the call to impeach and immediately remove Trump from office after he incited the mob to storm the Capitol. Several lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Pelosi, are asking Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment, which asks for the sitting president to be removed if deemed unfit. Pelosi also called for the House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul D. Irving, to be fired according to Roll Call. Irving is resigning instead. On Thursday afternoon, the first of a series of expected Trump administration resignations took place when Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is also Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's wife, stepped down. https://twitter.com/CREWcrew/status/1347253191059136518?s=20 Critics feel Chao's resignation is so that she can evade responsibility in participating if the 25th amendment is invoked.

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn Testifies He’d Never Been Called N-Word In Uniform Until Jan. 6: ‘Is This America?’  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 3 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 4 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 4 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 5 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 7 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 8 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 9 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 10 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 10 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close