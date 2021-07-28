What’s Trending: How Do You Feel About Corporate Vaccine Mandates? [WATCH]

With the Delta variant creeping up, coronavirus cases rising, and mask mandates going back in place, things are starting to change fast. Many. companies are debating if they should require their employees to get the vaccine before returning to the office. According to Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York City, all city workers must get the vaccine or get tested weekly.
Some people feel as though it is a violation of their rights, so we’re asking how do you feel about being forced to get the vaccine in order to work?
Charles Barkley Believes Athletes Should Be Able To Skip COVID-19 Vaccine Line
1. Absolutely ridiculous.
Charles Barkley really just said that the NBA players need to be moved to the front of the line for the vaccine because they pay taxes and give money to charity??? pic.twitter.com/X7yNs6NhC5— jas. ✨ (@jasredlights) January 15, 2021
2. Interesting take.
If cancel culture was a real thing, we wouldn't have to listen to Charles Barkley every week. pic.twitter.com/dG1BSGD9Xt— David Ruffin (@ReallyJSanders) January 15, 2021
3. True
Charles Barkley is funny at times but he is a very dangerous human being.— Ole Gunnar Scamskjær (@Nigerianscamsss) January 15, 2021
The nonsense he talks is wicked.
4. He sure did sound like he was drunk lol
... Is Charles Barkley drunk? pic.twitter.com/RC2cKik5q6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 15, 2021
5. Yup
society has progressed beyond the need to have charles barkley offer his opinion on anything https://t.co/8cR7h0R6tI— adrian 2: a post-moderna man (@crawf34) January 15, 2021
6. The accuracy.
Charles Barkley giving his take on NBA players jumping to the front of the line to get a COVID vaccine pic.twitter.com/XUkCrfvP4D— Richard R. Waithe, PharmD (@richard_waithe) January 15, 2021
7. LOL
Charles Barkley when a poor person asks him for a vaccine. pic.twitter.com/tfUPGAVeCH— Clayton Improta (@claytonotcletus) January 15, 2021
8.
Charles Barkley is one of the better examples that cancel culture doesn't actually exist.— Jared Wade (@Jared_Wade) January 15, 2021
9.
Christian wood just said that charles barkley is "a boomer, and should go learn to code"— Fraser Ramon (@SteveMerkle9) January 15, 2021
What’s Trending: How Do You Feel About Corporate Vaccine Mandates? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com