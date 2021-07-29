Joseline Hernandez Cuts Her Hair, Debuts Curly Blonde Do

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Joseline Hernandez is rocking a new do. The Puerto Rican princess debuted a blonde hair cut that has her fans leaving heart eye emojis under her social media post. Joseline, who recently wrapped the season finale of her wildly popular Zeus show Joseline’s Cabaret, danced to her viral track Live Your Best Life in the clip.

Joseline’s short curly fro is a change from her long straight or curly weave, but not a total surprise as the reality TV star turned executive producer gave us a glimpse of her natural hair a few weeks ago. She shared several selfies rocking her healthy tresses. “I need it A Month off without the Costumes,” she captioned the photo.

Joseline slays in an array of costumes this season on Joseline’s Cabaret. From vibrant sexy leathery looks to a vibrant green hat that lives rent free in our heads. Joseline served us look after look each week while dealing with a house full of women competing for a spot in her dance showcase.

Outside of the women literally clawing at one other physically and verbally, Joseline offered encouragement, heartfelt advice and most important, opportunities to the ladies who looked up to her as a mentor.

We spoke to Joseline around the time of the premiere of the show and the sexy entertainer discussed her growth from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta to now. “I’m a different woman she said. “I’m in a different place. I feel different, I act different. I’ve changed. I’ve grown up a little bit.” She credits motherhood as the catalyst for her maturation.

“It makes you transform into this strong woman where you can do everything. Not only are you taking care of yourself now, [but] you got to take care of the kids and you still have to be who you are as a person.”

We’ll catch up with Joseline and the cast of Joseline’s Cabaret when the season finale airs August 1 on Zeus.

