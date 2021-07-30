Kanye Gearing Up for Another Listening Party

Well, it seems like Kanye is not only staying at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to complete his album. He’s also planning to have another listening party for his much-anticipated album Donda.
The Chi-town native is heavy at work on album number ten and he left fans on hold when he had the first listening party and then didn’t release the album. Now, Yeezy is back in the studio making changes to the album and word is, planning another listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Last week, he let fans hear the album dedicated to his mom and played songs that featured Pusha T, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Roddy Rich, and to everyone’s surprise Jay-Z. According to reports, Yeezy is spending $50,000 a night to stay at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to make it his personal studio. Now, insiders say that he’s inviting friends, family, and fans back the the ATL to hear the completely finished product.
The date for the next listening party is supposed to be August 5, and Yeezy is planning a totally different experience from the first time at the request of Live Nation and CAA.
Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On Ye’s New Album DONDA!- Twitter Reactions
Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On Ye’s New Album DONDA!- Twitter Reactions
1.
1 of 12
Kanye and Jay Z back together? #DONDA pic.twitter.com/fjZBgK5sBz— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) July 23, 2021
2.
2 of 12
Hip-hop is in a better place when these two get along. #DONDA #Throne2 pic.twitter.com/wVaBpC5vWQ— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 23, 2021
3.
3 of 12
“You don’t understand they haven’t been on a track together in years. Huge falling out, babe. This could mean Watch The Throne 2, mark my words.” #DONDA pic.twitter.com/rUb3OHUZ5e— kyl (@Bahler) July 23, 2021
4.
4 of 12
No see I heard jay’s Adlibs and I was like… #DONDA pic.twitter.com/3FfbKYcwGf— Izz. (@izzakko) July 23, 2021
5.
5 of 12
Me as soon as I heard Jay Z and Kanye on a track again:#DONDA pic.twitter.com/Z58Zwzc2Ef— Jayson Slade (@JSladeShow) July 23, 2021
6.6 of 12
7.
7 of 12
not me getting a hit tweet, i know that’s right https://t.co/LPQvbKmJDw— jay (@HAILSPOV) July 23, 2021
8.8 of 12
9.
9 of 12
After listening to this album release I can’t stop thinking about you. I know it’s been a while but if Jay and Kanye can put their differences aside than we can too. Let’s return to OUR throne together and put the past behind us.🤴🏾 Never abandon your family. #DONDA pic.twitter.com/FtlZBFPKd9— ⁶𓅓 (@jackclbx) July 23, 2021
10.
10 of 12
Kanye west and Jay Z on a track again #DONDA pic.twitter.com/NgWKypJMUe— ⁶𓅓 (@jackclbx) July 23, 2021
11.
11 of 12
Ok y’all need to stop retweeting😑. My app is starting to get fried. https://t.co/dxDjVhhqqT— Davo 🇱🇸 (@David_Mapheleba) July 23, 2021
12.
12 of 12
Ye and Hov hopped back on a track together, the world begins healing starting tomorrow. #DONDA— Ben Wegmann (@benwegmann) July 23, 2021
The first listening party broke the Apple Music Global Livestream with 3.3 million viewers. Will you be traveling to ATL if Kanye has a second listening party? What did you think of the first listening party?
Kanye Gearing Up for Another Listening Party was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com