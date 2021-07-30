Arts & Entertainment
Kanye Gearing Up for Another Listening Party

Kanye Gearing Up for Another Listening Party

Well, it seems like Kanye is not only staying at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to complete his album. He’s also planning to have another listening party for his much-anticipated album Donda.

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA

The Chi-town native is heavy at work on album number ten and he left fans on hold when he had the first listening party and then didn’t release the album. Now, Yeezy is back in the studio making changes to the album and word is, planning another listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Last week, he let fans hear the album dedicated to his mom and played songs that featured Pusha T, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Roddy Rich, and to everyone’s surprise Jay-Z. According to reports, Yeezy is spending $50,000 a night to stay at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to make it his personal studio. Now, insiders say that he’s inviting friends, family, and fans back the the ATL to hear the completely finished product.

The date for the next listening party is supposed to be August 5, and Yeezy is planning a totally different experience from the first time at the request of Live Nation and CAA.

 

[caption id="attachment_3644842" align="alignnone" width="500"] Source: MTV / Tumblr[/caption] The least expected thing happened at the end of Kayne’s listening event concert in Atlanta. Jay-Z, shockingly jumped on a track when many believed the two notorious rappers were still at odds. For weeks, much anticipation grew around the release of “DONDA” and last night was the end of the wait, partially. As fans across the world expected the album to be released, they instead received something better.  As for the listening party attendees, Kanye played “DONDA” for tens-of-thousands of fans at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday.For those who were unsure of the inspiration behind the name of Ye’s new album, DONDA is his mother’s name. The album had audio snippets from Kanye’s late mother, Donda West along with many features from artist Tavis Scott, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Vory and Playboi Carti. 15 Pictures Of Kanye & His Mother DONDA (PHOTOS) The moment that has Twitter going insane however didn’t happen until the final track where Ye dropped a song with Jay-Z. What’s even crazier is that “HOV did the verse today [Thursday]!!!! At 4pm”, as tweeted by Hov’s producer and engineer, Young Guru. The reason why this reunion is so ground breaking and emotional is because for almost 10 years, there has been a feud between Kanye and Jay-Z. Things seemed to spiral down from the moment Hov and Beyonce weren’t in attendance to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding. The second incident that seemed to show discourse and opposition was in 2016 when Kayne alleges that Jay Z did not check on him and his family after being robbed in Paris at gunpoint. Who’s Responsible For Kanye West? Twitter Debates Kim Kardashian, Mental Health  In Jay-Z’s release of 4:44’, it appeared that Hov took shots at Kanye West in his song,  ‘Kill Jay Z’. His verse below seems to be the reason why: “You walkin’ around like you invincible You dropped outta school, you lost your principles I know people backstab you, I felt bad too But this ‘fuck everybody’ attitude ain’t natural But you ain’t a Saint, this ain’t KumbaYe But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye You gave him 20 million without blinkin’ He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin’? “Fuck wrong with everybody?” is what you sayin’ But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane” Kanye West Reportedly Has A Response To Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Diss Nonetheless, “Watch The Throne”, Kanye and Jay-Z’s collab album, will celebrate it’s 10-year anniversary next month. Because of Ye’s track with Hov on “DONDA”, some spectate that “Watch The Throne 2” is on its way.

The first listening party broke the Apple Music Global Livestream with 3.3 million viewers. Will you be traveling to ATL if Kanye has a second listening party? What did you think of the first listening party?

Kanye Gearing Up for Another Listening Party  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

