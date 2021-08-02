News
Jay-Z Wants to Hire 100 People To Help Reopen 40/40 Club

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets - Game One

Source: Steven Ryan / Getty

Anyone looking for a new job? You might be in luck as Page Six is reporting that Jay-Z is out here looking for new workers.

No, not the kinda workers that hug the block and serve them thangs, but the kind that wear proper attire and serve drinks and food. According to the report, Hov is looking to hire 100 workers as he prepares to reopen his 40/40 Club in NYC later this month. This past weekend the club was said to have held an open call for bartenders and servers who can help the club welcome back patrons on August 4. A quick turnaround but if you working with Jay you know he hustles like there’s no tomorrow.

“Said a source: “Jay is attempting to stimulate the food and nightlife economy in NYC” with the reopening plan.”

“According to reports, restaurants have been struggling to hire workers in the wake of the pandemic. The Post has previously reported that even while some eateries are moving up to capacity this spring and summer, some staffers have not returned.”

Looking to entice potential workers, the club will be paying waitstaff $20 an hour with tips going into their pockets. Not bad if you ask us.

We’re not sure if the club reached its goal of 100 new staff members but the club will reopen its doors this week to celebrate its 18th year in business (whew! Time flies).

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
