Talk It Out Tuesday: How To Know If You Are In Alignment With Yourself [WATCH]

This month’s theme is about alignment and Counselor Yunetta Spring talks about what that means and how to determine if you’re in alignment or not.  Just like your car needs alignment,  your mental health needs alignment.  Being in alignment means that your behavior matches your best interest at heart. Counselor Spring shares that eating, sleepy, mood, and activities play a part in someone’s alignment. Hear how you can determine if you’re in alignment and how to redirect yourself.

Talk It Out Tuesday: How To Know If You Are In Alignment With Yourself [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

