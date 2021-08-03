LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The buzz around Simone Biles’ withdrawal from four individual finals at the Tokyo Olympics has been loud and consistent. Between the critics and waves of support, the decorated gymnast was able to reset and rejoin the balance beam competition where she walked away with a Bronze medal.

Affectionately nicknamed as “Beaming Biles,” by the Tokyo Olympics Twitter page, they announced her latest win.

“@Simone_Biles RETURNS to competition and wins bronze on balance beam at the #TokyoOlympics!,” they wrote.

Biles won the bronze medal in the balance beam in 2016. This most recent win will be her seventh Olympic medal and it added to the team’s final silver that she won last week. She continues to be the most decorated gymnast in U.S. History.

“I didn’t expect a medal today,” she said. “I just wanted to go out there for me and that’s what I did.”

They don’t call her the GOAT for nothing! The talented 24-year-old is an inspiration to women, men, and children everywhere. Between taking a necessary stand for her mental well-being, and showing outstanding talent and grace in the world of gymnastics, this young lady deserves all of her accolades.

This has been one of the most controversial Olympic Games between Covid-19, the Sha’Carri Richardson drama, and Simone Biles advocating for her mental health. The historical event will conclude on Sunday, August 8th.

Balance Beam Biles Wins Her 7th Olympic Medal

