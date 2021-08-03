Halle Berry Gives Us Summer Body Goals In Sexy Beach Bikini Video

Arts & Entertainment
If we’re ever talking about timeless beauty, talent, and overall goals, then we’re always talking about Halle Berry. The 54-year-old actress has been, is, and will always be absolutely stunning, and she’s here to remind us of that fact every chance she gets!

Yesterday, the Academy Award-winning actress took to Twitter to welcome the month of August in the best way possible: a sexy, beach video of the hot mama showing off her toned bikini body. She wore a black, two-piece high-waisted, strappy bikini with a matching black bathing suit top and black shades. She strolled along the beach in slow motion, flicking her hair to the beat of the music that accompanied the Twitter vid. “August, be good to me,” she captioned the Tweet.

Check out the video below!

Of course, fans were quick to sing Halle’s praises as soon as the video hit their timelines. Some posted hilarious reaction memes in reply to the actress.

While others reminded us of this iconic moment of Halle wearing an orange, string bikini and holster as Bond girl Jinx in the 2002 film Die Another Day.

But Twitter isn’t the only social platform that Halle turned heads and stopped thumbs from scrolling. She also dazzled fans on Instagram as well, posting an adorable flick of herself rocking an all-gold Collini Milano metallic gold croc-embossed trench coat ensemble and pairing the look with some matching glittery Miu Miu round shades. Similar to her stunning Twitter video, she captioned this all-smiles image, “August, be good to me. #LeoSZN,” nodding to her upcoming 55th birthday on August 14th.

Although the photo is originally from a photoshoot the BAPS actress did in March, it set the tone perfectly for the month ahead – bold, gold, and dazzling.

If this is any preview of how Halle’s August will be, things are certainly looking up for the gorgeous Hollywood star! “August is going to be filled with blessings, peace, and understanding,” she tweeted on the first day of the new month. 

Name it, claim it (and post it to social media)! 

