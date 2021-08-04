News
Rihanna Is Officially A Billionaire According To Forbes

Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Presents The Inaugural Diamond Ball - Inside

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Rihanna is all about her coins and it’s paying off!

According to Forbes, Bad Gal RiRi is a billionaire, making her the richest female musician in the world.

Rihanna achieved her billionaire status due to her Fenty Beauty brand, which is a joint feature between the singer and French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. It was launched in 2017 with the goal of inclusivity. By the end of its first calendar year, the line brought in more than $550 million in annual revenue. She has a 50% stake in the company that’s valued at $1.4 billion.

She also owns 30% of her Savage x Fenty brand that’s worth an estimated $270 million. Back in February, the lingerie brand raised $115 million in funding, placing it at a $1 billion valuation. Savage x Fenty is a joint venture with TechStyle Fashion Group.

Money made from her music career also boosted her portfolio. In 2020, Rihanna made $46 million.

This all puts her as the second wealthiest female entertainer, after Oprah.

Source: Forbes

Even in quarantine, Rihanna knows how to make us want to cop some Savage Fenty for the ladies in our lives.

Rihanna Is Officially A Billionaire According To Forbes  was originally published on 92q.com

