#BlackTwitter Agrees Sheek Louch Is Still Fine AF

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It was a scene out a New York movie, last night, at Madison Square Garden where Dipset and The Lox faced off against one another in what is being called, the best Verzuz yet. All of which spawned several trending topics including one about how fine Sheek Louch still is.

Sheek, one third of The Lox and D-Block, hit the Hulu stage showing off his intimidating size that he often rapped about. (“230, 6’2 me budge for you, is like a cat verse a Pit bull”). While some were watching the event for the rhymes and Dipset fashions, the ladies of #BlackTwitter had their eyes on the Money, Power, Respect rapper for other reasons.

Sheek being fine at the seasoned age of 44, was just one of the entertaining trending topics that came from the concert. At one point, a Twitter user described Juelz Santana’s LV fit as the “laundry pile in the corner of your bed.”

Ultimately, Dipset took a massive L at the hands The Lox, who out performed the beloved group consisting of Camron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana and Freeky Zeeky. While Dipset lost gracefully, they took to social media to share their love for their opponent, the culture was the real winner!

More Twitter reactions, here.

#BlackTwitter Agrees Sheek Louch Is Still Fine AF  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
Close