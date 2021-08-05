D.L. Hughley Nominated For Syndicated Personality of the Year!

DL Hughley Show
Reach Media and Urban One, Inc. is proud to announce that D.L. Hughley has been nominated for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) 2021 Marconi Radio Awards in the category of Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year! 

Rickey Smiley was nominated as well and this is the first time two Reach Media, Inc. personalities snagged nominations in the same year.

“I couldn’t be prouder to announce that two of Reach’s talents. D.L. Hughley and Rickey Smiley are each among the five final nominees selected in Radio for Network Syndicated Personality of the Year,” David Kantor, CEO, Urban One Radio Division & Reach Media, says. “This is our industry’s highest honor. Both continue the legacy of of my retired co-founder, and previous nominee and winner, Tom Joyner. They are entertaining, engaging, and totally committed to their audiences. Congratulations to both.”

Winners of the Marconi Radio Awards will be announced at the NAB and RAB Radio Show in Las Vegas on October 13th. Join us in congratulating the radio hosts and comedians! 

Click here to learn more about the award show and see a full list of nominees.

 

