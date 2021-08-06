Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Mary J Blige Says She’s Single And ‘Doing The Most’ In The September Issue Of InStyle Magazine

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMAZON-BLIGE

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Mary J Blige just turned it up a notch in the September issue of InStyle. In alignment with fashion week and The Met Gala, the magazine dubbed this their fashion issue. Who better to represent high fashion and urban glam than blonde bombshell, MJB?

Announcing their covergirl in an Instagram post, the magazine wrote:

“I’m single, without a kid, and I’m having a good time. I’m doing the most.” YES! #MaryJBlige!

Finding real love for herself has been a long journey, but @therealmaryjblige is finally getting there. The singer, actress, and entrepreneur talks new projects, having fun with fashion, and finding peace at the #linkinbio.

Photographer: @abdmstudio

Byline: @janceedunn

Style: @juneambrose

Hair: @tymwallacehair

Makeup: @kilprity

Set Design: @themaltman

Photo Director: @lucyspiderfox

Executive Creative Director: @rinajstone

Stylist June Ambrose brought the heat in the fashion issue of InStyle. Clad in a brown plaid Zimmermann suit, a brown Gucci monogram dress with a matching cape, a black leather top with a balloon hood, and a black and white striped dress, Mary J Blige exuded Hip Hop royalty.

This interview taps into Mary J exploring living in the prime time of her life. “I’m single, without a kid, and I’m having a good time. I’m doing the most,” she exclaimed. A complete mood for women like her and Tracee Ellis Ross, who often speaks out about loving herself despite the societal pressures of having children and getting married. You can read the interview here.

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Shined In Couture At The Premiere Of Her Documentary ‘Mary J. Blige My Life’

Mary J. Blige Gives A New Meaning To Sunday’s Best In Cute Gucci Crop Top

Mary J Blige’s Thigh-High Slit Dress Sent Tyrese In A Leg-Stroking Frenzy

Mary J Blige Says She’s Single And ‘Doing The Most’ In The September Issue Of InStyle Magazine  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 3 months ago
04.24.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 4 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 4 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 5 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 7 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 9 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 9 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
01.30.21

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close