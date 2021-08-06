LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

O.J. Simpson is opening up about his battle with COVID-19 last year. Simpson says that while he had COVID-19 he was, “worried he was going to die.”

Simpson said that when he was battling the virus, “it was impossible to catch his breath.”

“When I had COVID, I almost couldn’t get out of bed,” said O.J. in his interview for The Athletic. “I felt vulnerable and for the first time thought I might be near the end.”

O.J. came through in the end and says that he’s enjoying life and is playing golf “four and five times a week and taking pictures with tons of people.” Simpson went on to brag that despite his past issues he’s still treated like a celebrity wherever he goes. Except for Los Angeles.

O.J. Simpson Talks About His Battle With COVID-19 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com