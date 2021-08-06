O.J. Simpson Talks About His Battle With COVID-19

O.J. Simpson is opening up about his battle with COVID-19 last year. Simpson says that while he had COVID-19 he was, “worried he was going to die.”
Simpson said that when he was battling the virus, “it was impossible to catch his breath.”
“When I had COVID, I almost couldn’t get out of bed,” said O.J. in his interview for The Athletic. “I felt vulnerable and for the first time thought I might be near the end.”
O.J. came through in the end and says that he’s enjoying life and is playing golf “four and five times a week and taking pictures with tons of people.” Simpson went on to brag that despite his past issues he’s still treated like a celebrity wherever he goes. Except for Los Angeles.
27 Photos Of O.J. Simpson & The Key Players In His Murder Trial
1. O.J. seen talking to his lawyers Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran, and Robert Kardashian during a trial date.Source: 1 of 32
2. The late Robert Kardashian defends his friend O.J. Simpson in court.Source: 2 of 32
3. O.J. Simpson and his ex-wife Nicole Brown in seemingly happier times.Source: 3 of 32
4. AI Cowlings, the friend who drove O.J. during his infamous Bronco chase.Source: 4 of 32
6. O.J. x Johnnie Cochran.Source: 6 of 32
7. Did O.J. do it?Source: 7 of 32
8. The scene around O.J.’s October 3rd trial date.Source: 8 of 32
9. O.J.’s sister spotted near the crime scene.Source: 9 of 32
11. The crowd cheers after hearing the verdict on October 3rd, 1995.Source: 11 of 32
13. A much earlier photo of O.J. and his good friend AI Cowlings, circa 1979.Source: 13 of 32
15. O.J. tries on a glove that was used in the murder of his ex-wife.Source: 15 of 32
16. O.J. Simpson and his ex-wife Nicole Brown in seemingly happier times.Source: 16 of 32
17. Deputy district attorney Marcia Clark is shown during testimony at the preliminary hearings.Source: 17 of 32
18. O.J. Simpson and his kids at Nicole Simpson’s funeral.Source: 18 of 32
19. Robert Shapiro reads O.J.’s damning letter to the press.Source: 19 of 32
20. O.J. Simpson with Nicole and the kids during happier times.Source: 20 of 32
21. Johnnie Cochran lays down the law, circa 1995.Source: 21 of 32
22. The Juice at his 1994-1995 murder trial.Source: 22 of 32
24. Robert Kardashian sits through trial.Source: 24 of 32
25. O.J. heading to court in his civil trial for the deaths of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.Source: 25 of 32
27. Robert Shapiro x O.J. Simpson.Source: 27 of 32
28. Robert Shapiro in 2015.Source: 28 of 32
30. O.J. heads to the place he knows best, court.Source: 30 of 32
32. O.J. at an evidentiary hearing in 2013.Source: 32 of 32
