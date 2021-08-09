LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Money expert, Jini Thornton is sharing some valuable information that she feels the black community needs. She talks about having a health care power of attorney and making sure you have a will to be sure your assets are protected if you pass. She explains that the court will always pick your next of kin no matter the situation. Get some money tips from the video below!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jini Thornton Explains This Is What Will Happen If You Don’t Have A Will…[WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com