Kanye West May Be Canceling DaBaby Too Following Removal Of Remix From Streaming Services

It’s not hard to see that North Carolina-bred rapper DaBaby is currently on a downward spiral in his career at the moment, sparked by his viral rant at Rolling Loud Miami a few weeks ago that many perceived as both homophobic to gay men and offensive towards those suffering from HIV/AIDS.
One person who may know what he’s going through is rap vet Kanye West — some still feel a way about his “slavery was a choice” comment — but it’s looking like the “Touch The Sky” emcee might actually be attending the #DaBabyIsOverParty himself.
Many outlets are reporting that ‘Ye, or someone in his camp, removed his DaBaby-featured remix to “Nah Nah Nah” off streaming platforms recently. A quick search on DSPs like Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music all produce the same results, or better yet no results at all being that the song is nowhere to be found on each digital platform and more than likely others.
Kanye has yet to release any official statement in regards to the song’s removal, but then again he is very busy putting the final touches on his new album (?) which has resulted in the GRAMMY-winning rap icon literally living in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in order to complete.
Although there’s no telling if Kanye’s rollout for the upcoming LP, affectionately titled DONDA after his late mom, played a part in “Nah Nah Nah (Remix)” with DaBaby being removed, it may prove to be a smart move overall. ‘DaFallout’ doesn’t seem to be slowing down in the least bit for the rapper-on-the-decline, and more may be on the way following new reports that DaBaby recently deleted his apology post altogether.
Enjoy the song on YouTube below while it lasts, and let us know if you think Yeezy made the right move:
