Caught On Tape: Violent ATV Crash Leads To Arrest, Ohio Police Say Its A Growing Problem

Dirt bikes and ATVs have become increasingly popular in recent years, and although joyrides may offer fun times for groups riding through city streets, officials say they present a very real threat to drivers and pedestrians.

On Sunday (August 8), the FOX 8 I-Team shared a video showing a state trooper arresting a rider in a crew of dirt bikes and ATVs. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the man arrested had a firearm.

The shocking incident occurred on the same day hundreds of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs roamed the streets of Cleveland. Reports of gunfire were associated with riders taking part in the mass gathering.

“I’ve reached out to the state. I’ve reached out to the governor’s office. We need more highway patrolmen. They [the dirt bikes] took over an interstate within our community,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said.

What makes it tougher for authorities to end these types of events is the fact that local officers are under orders to not chase dirt bikes.

As for the man who caused Sunday’s crash, he now faces gun charges. More charges may await, as he already has a previous conviction for a gun case on his record.

