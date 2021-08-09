Arts & Entertainment
Lizzo And Cardi B Share Nailtastic Single Art For ‘Rumors’

Lizzo & Cardi B

Source: Kevin Mazur/NBC / Getty

It’s finally happening. The Lizzo, Cardi B collaboration fans have been waiting on has arrived. Lizzo took to social media, this weekend, to tease her new single Rumors with a sexy post that showed off her backside in a thong. The Lizzo visuals immediately got fans buzzing. Fast-forward to Monday morning and the Grammy award winning artist posted Facetime conversation with Cardi B (and Cardi looks like she was just starting her morning).  “GRAND RISING MUTHAF—ASSSSS…. GUESS WHOS HOPPIN ON ‘RUMORS’ W/ ME?!?” Lizzo captioned the cute clip.

Both ladies confirmed the collaboration with a dope single cover that features their fierce stiletto nails. Cardi;s matte gold claws match Lizzo’s gold and pearl bedazzled acrylics. She completed the look with a bejeweled Ankh and crown ring. Keeping up with the 90s, the ladies rock brown lipstick and gloss.

Cardi also posted the clip with the caption, “all the rumors are truuuuue – me n my sis @lizzobeeating dropping this friday get ready.”

It’s been more than two years since we got new music from Lizzo. Her breakthrough album Cuz I Love You spawned the hits “Good as Hell” and “Truth Hurts.” Since then, her popularity has continued to rise as she embraced being a poster woman for the body positivity and plus size movement.

Earlier this year, Cardi promised fans she would make music with Lizzo, but tostop “pressuring her.”

Rumors will hit streaming platforms on Friday 8/13.

Lizzo And Cardi B Share Nailtastic Single Art For ‘Rumors’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

