The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Jeff Johnson Gives 3 Reasons Why He Loves Rickey Smiley On His Birthday [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Jeff Johnson is giving three things that he appreciates about his dear friend Rickey Smiley on his birthday.  Rickey Smiley has dedicated his birthday to giving so Jeff decided to shed some gratitude for him.  He says that Rickey is a giver and he does it when no one is watching.  Another thing Jeff admires about Rickey is that he is always learning from others still at his age and how he takes care of all the children around him.

Hear this birthday bromance below.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

New Rickey Smiley Graphics

Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

13 photos Launch gallery

Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Continue reading Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Jeff Johnson Gives 3 Reasons Why He Loves Rickey Smiley On His Birthday [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 4 months ago
04.24.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 4 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 4 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 5 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 7 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 9 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 9 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
10.08.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close