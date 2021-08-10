The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Surprises HBCU Student Daza With A New Smile! [WATCH]

Today is Rickey Smiley’s birthday and he’s made today all about giving back. Daza is someone who Rickey’s met in Florida and raved about her positive attitude. She’s an HBCU student, attending Florida International University that Rickey connected with.  As a child, Daza cracked her tooth and Rickey is teaming up with Dr. Todd Smith in Miami to correct her smile.  Hear the girl’s dreams come true.

[caption id="attachment_1608247" align="aligncenter" width="773"] Source: Ethan Miller / Getty[/caption] Yesterday, the International Day of Happiness, and what better way to celebrate than with a smile. There are many activities you could take up to celebrate the special day such as giving and receiving hugs, setting an intention to celebrate happiness year-round, connecting with others, or dancing for joy. Whatever you do, remain cheerful and give thanks for a new day to choose happiness. To simply define happiness, it is a feeling or showing pleasure or contentment. The term happiness is used to express a particular mental or emotional state including positive emotions ranging from contentment to intense joy. People who make a conscious effort to choose happiness have more peaceful, well-balanced lives with good energy to surround them. One of the first things we notice about a person is their gorgeous smile. In television and film, the greatest quality to complement the best faces in the business is a dashing smile. For the special occasion, we have created a list of celebrities with some of the most beautiful smiles in Hollywood. Enjoy and remember to choose happiness today! SEE ALSO: News You Can’t Use: Celebrities You DidN't Know Were Cousins [WATCH] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Close