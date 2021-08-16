Contests
HomeContests

Yum! Text To Win An Office Pizza Party!!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
PAPA JOHN PIZZA PARTY

Source: CS / Radio One

It’s time to go back to working from work and 100.3 Cincys Rnb Station is giving you a chance to win an office lunch party on us, courtesy of Papa Johns. All you have to do is text the key word “PIZZAPARTY” (all one word) to 71007 that’s “P-I-Z-Z-A-P-A-R-T-Y” to 71007 for your chance to win.  Text club and esign terms may apply. Head to rnbcincy.com for more details!

Zaddy Vibes: Ronald Isley and his Wife Kandy
56th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
8 photos

The Latest:

Official Sweepstakes Rules: No purchase necessary.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cincinnati Ohio metropolitan area who are 18 years of age or older unless otherwise specified.  The Papa Johns Back To Work Text To Win sweepstakes ends Friday August 27th 2021, 11:59 p.m.  Subject to official rules.

Click Here For Official Rules

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 4 months ago
04.24.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 4 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 4 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 5 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 8 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 9 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 9 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
01.30.21

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close