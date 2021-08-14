Yung Miami Shuts Down Instagram In $2k Balenciaga Pantashoes

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Beauties, we’ve seen Yung Miami rock some fire fashion pieces before, but this one takes the cake! On Friday, the rapper posted up on her Instagram stories and on her IG feed in a look that we’d love to see more of. As part of her “f**k it Friday,” photo series, she posed topless and only wore her long, jet black hair, black rings, and black Balenciaga pantashoes that covered her legs from her waist, all the way down to her toes.

Yes, we said pantashoes and they are exactly what you’d imagine – a pair of pants (or leggings) that are connected to a pair of closed-toe, pointy Balenciaga heels. Retailing for $2,850, this hybrid pant/boot hybrid first caught our attention when the brand dropped their ready-to-wear collection in Spring 2017 and then soon after when the 2018 version of the creative style was included in Balenciaga’s capsule collection, offered exclusively on Net-a-Porter. The design was originally offered in a variety of colors including all black (like the pair Yung Miami is wearing), black and white, purple, and blue with each look officially selling out within hours of its release. Now, the look is also offered in carmine and lime on Balenciaga’s website and is selling out fast.

While the high price point might be a determinant for some, if you’re a lover of skinny jeans (or leggings) and stiletto boots separately or if you enjoy rocking them both at the same time, then this might be the perfect look for you! According to Net-a-Porter styling this look is easy, so if you’re “tired of putting together shoe-and-pant combinations, then pantashoes are for you.”

Some fans, however, had a few questions and concerns about the practicality of these pant/shoes, taking to the comment section of her IG post to ask, “what if someone asks to take your shoes off before entering?” and “how would you wash them?” to which we say, sometimes looking that good comes with a price!

Beauties, would you rock these Balenciaga pantashoes and if so, how would you style them?

