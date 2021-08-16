CLOSE
Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday & some people were hating from outside of the club! A New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd had some words to say about former President Barack Obama celebrating his birthday recently. Andre Leon Talley also had a lot to say about the event as well and mentioning the less fortunate. Gary With Da Tea has all the tea on the people who were upset at Obama’s party.
In other news, Lil Wayne opens up about his mental health issues and wanting to take his life as a child.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever
10 photos Launch gallery
Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever
1. The Time Jerry Seinfeld And President Barack Obama Went Joyriding1 of 10
2. ... He's The Coolest Dad TooSource:Pete Souza 2 of 10
3. The Obamas Arrive In CubaSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. Barack Makes A Surprise Visit4 of 10
5. Golfing In HawaiiSource:Getty 5 of 10
6. Nice Shot!6 of 10
7. Barack Takes the Girls Biking Through Martha's Vineyard (2009)Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. We've Never Had A President THIS Funny8 of 10
9. Barack On The Importance Of JunteenthSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Halloween At The White House, How COOL IS THAT10 of 10
Gary’s Tea: Lil Wayne Opens Up About Almost Taking His Life & People Are Hating On Obama’s Party was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com