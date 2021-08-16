The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Lil Wayne Opens Up About Almost Taking His Life & People Are Hating On Obama’s Party

Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday & some people were hating from outside of the club! A New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd had some words to say about former President Barack Obama celebrating his birthday recently.  Andre Leon Talley also had a lot to say about the event as well and mentioning the less fortunate. Gary With Da Tea has all the tea on the people who were upset at Obama’s party.
In other news, Lil Wayne opens up about his mental health issues and wanting to take his life as a child.

[caption id="attachment_4156684" align="aligncenter" width="885"] Source: Raymond Hall / Getty[/caption] Our favorite and forever president celebrates a milestone today (August 4). Sixty years of life is a blessing – and today we want to take a moment to send birthday love to Barack Hussein Obama: 44th President of The United States, loving father & husband, and the coolest cat to ever walk the White House halls. So, without further ado, here are a few moments that solidified Barry O’s spot as the ultimate Commander-In-Fleek. SEE ALSO: Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos &amp; Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Lil Wayne Opens Up About Almost Taking His Life & People Are Hating On Obama’s Party  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

