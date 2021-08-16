The winner of X-Factor is coming forward about mistreatment from the creative team on the show. Alexandra Burke, who won in 2008 says that people told her to bleach her skin and that her baby hairs were aggressive.
In other news, fans can maybe start to get excited because there may be a Watch The Throne 2. While we wait for new music, there may not be a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot after the many creative differences. Da Brat all the information to these stories and more in the video below.
Hot Spot: X-Factor Winner, Alexandra Burke Says She Was Told To Bleach Her Skin [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com