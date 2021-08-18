Feature Story
Leave The Door Open (For Another Year): Silk Sonic's Album To Arrive In 2022

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak had a hold on the community at large with “Leave The Door Open” in March 2021 and “Skate” in July. As loud as fans called for the duo to release the album, they’re going to have to wait a little bit longer. In a new profile for Rolling Stone, Silk Sonic revealed their album An Evening With Silk Sonic had been pushed back to January 2022.

“I don’t want [the album] to be binge-watched,” Bruno Mars told the outlet. “We’re really in touch-up mode now. We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more grease.”

For Bruno and .Paak to unite from their respective worlds, it’s unclear if it happens in a non-pandemic world. The Oxnard creative alluded to as much in the Rolling Stone interview.

“I’m not sure we would have done it if it wasn’t for the pandemic,” .Paak said. “It was so tragic for so many people, but Bruno would have probably been on the road, me too — but we had to be here.”

Leave The Door Open (For Another Year): Silk Sonic’s Album To Arrive In 2022  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

