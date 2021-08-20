Lil Kim Proves She’s The Queen Of The Jungle In An Animal Print Ensemble At The Celebrate Biggie Concert

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Yesterday most of Brooklyn, myself included, gathered in Prospect Park for the tribute of a lifetime. Hip Hop royals The Lox, Lil’ Kim, Jr. Mafia, and Busta Rhymes gave fans a crowd-jumping performance for the Celebrate Biggie concert sponsored by Budweiser.

The Lox opened the show, giving the fans the same high-energy performance they delivered during their Verzuz battle. The group then brought out Lil Kim, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. The pint-size rapper joined the stage in an animal print monochrome ensemble, with black combat boots on her feet.

With her makeup done to perfection, and her hair styled in soft curls that fell to her ankles, the curvy Hip Hop legend looked amazing. Kim’s performance did not disappoint. During her set, which was approximately 30 minutes, she belted out a handful of her chart-topping hits including Crush On You, Money, Power, Respect, Lighters Up, Quiet Storm, and Get Money.

Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star closed the show, giving fans the best set of the night. The rapper and his hype man set the crowd ablaze with hits like, Flavor in your Ear, Pass the Courvoisier, I Know What You Want, Look at Me Now and Put Your Hands Where my Eyes Can See.

The Celebrate Biggie concert was a night to remember. The wave of nostalgia experienced as each performer belted out their hits from the 90’s, reminded me of a time when Hip Hop was at it’s most authentic. It was a privilege to witness musical legends perform songs that caused their careers to grow into what they are today.

