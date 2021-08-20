The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Aaliyah’s Music Is Finally On Streaming Services [WATCH]

R. Kelly’s trial is set to kick off soon and his former girlfriend Azriel Clary is set to testify. Despite the issues with alleged threats in an attempt to scare her from getting on the stand, she says she’s determined to speak out.

In other news, Aaliyah’s music has finally made its way to streaming services.  You can now stream “One In A Million” and more music is set to come later next month.

Hot Spot: Aaliyah’s Music Is Finally On Streaming Services [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close