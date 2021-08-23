Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Webbie Suffers Medical Emergency During Show In Virginia

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
'LudaDay Weekend Finale Party' Hosted By John Wall And Ludacris

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Prayers up for Webbie.

The Baton Rouge rapper was hospitalized over the weekend after stumbling out of a show in Roanoke, Virginia on Friday (August 20). Not long after he took the stage at Lux Lounge, he stepped off the stage looking ill. He had to be carried out of the venue as he began staggering with his team assisting him along the way.

Initial footage from the packed concert showed Webbie playing the hits, including “G-Sh*t” from his 2005 debut album Savage Life. However, his stumble and collapse raised cause for concern.

Thankfully, Webbie is out of the hospital and doctors cleared him to return to travel. According to his rep, it’s unclear what caused the Savage Life rapper’s unexpected illness. Hopefully, he’s back in good health.

RELATED: Webbie Has No Regrets About Publicly Shaming His Kids [Video]

Webbie Suffers Medical Emergency During Show In Virginia  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 4 months ago
04.24.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 5 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 5 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 8 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 9 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 9 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
01.30.21

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close