Houston Police Department Tweets Then Deletes Memorial Of Cops From 1917 Race Massacre

After several hours the department deleted the tweet without explanation. Still, the post raises questions about the department's capacity to care about Black men killed by police and other forms of violence against Black and other communities of color.

Source: MARK FELIX / Getty

Police officers are choosing violence on and off social media. Early Monday, the official Houston Police Department Twitter account celebrated several police officers involved in a 1917 race massacre.  

It took nearly six hours before the Houston Police Department finally deleted the racist tweet. The account used the hashtag #NeverForget to commemorate several white officers leaving out the context of the Black men killed by police or resulting from police actions in 1917. 

Four years before the Tulsa Race Massacre, Houston police instigated a standoff with Black soldiers responding in defense of the Black community. The centennial commemoration of Tulsa sparked discussion of other forgotten incidents. On the anniversary of Tulsa, University of Houston Professor Gerald Horne spoke with KHOU-11 about the Houston incident. 

The immediate trigger, however, was that a Black officer happened to spot a Houston police officer roughhousing and manhandling a Black woman,” Horne told the outlet. “He sought to intervene and was pistol-whipped.”  

Weaving in various sources, including Prairie State University, Twitter user and content creator OLAASM, found the offending tweet and threaded a deep explanation of the 1917 massacre. 

The Zinn Education Project cited an entry from the NAACP’s Crisis Magazine in November 1917, which corroborates Hornes’ assessment of events. “The primary cause of the Houston riot was the habitual brutality of the white police officers of Houston in their treatment of colored people,” wrote The Crisis Magazine. 

An account documented by the Paris, Texas NAACP revealed that a soldier had been beaten and arrested after trying to intervene on behalf of a Black woman being beaten and harassed by police. These police officers are presumably the same ones being memorialized by the Houston Police Department. 

Responding to rumors, another Black officer had been killed and a white mob on the move, the soldiers with the 24th Infantry Regiment 3rd Battalion, marched on the local police station. The soldiers were met with force from police officers and a white civilian mob.

No white officer or civilian was ever held accountable for what transpired. In total 110 Black soldiers were found guilty across three courts-martial. Nineteen Black soldiers were hung, and 63 soldiers were given life sentences.

The Paris NAACP account also cites the Texas Historical Association as calling the 1917 incident “one of the saddest chapters in the history of American race relations.” The role of Black news media cannot be overlooked.

Like the documentation during the Tulsa massacre, reporting by Crisis Magazine helped document the events that led to the Houston incident.  Black news media has been essential in documenting the incidents and attitudes toward Black men killed by police, and broader acts of violence against the Black community, in the past and the present.

But there is something to be said for a police department in a racially diverse community praising officers who contributed to and likely instigated a race massacre resulting in the deaths of dozens of Black soldiers. Social media is a forward-facing part of the communications department of any organization.

Social media has become the nerve center of communicating an organization’s values and priorities. In the case of a police department, it can also be a window into how that department views contemporary instances of Black men killed by police and other forms of brutality.

An increasing number of Americans have been forced to come to grips with one of the country's most racist black eyes -- pun intended -- amid commemorations of the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921 when white supremacists destroyed a thriving Black business district and killed hundreds of people. It was widely regarded as the worst single instance of violence by white people against Black people in the history of the United States of America. MORE: The Tulsa Race Massacre And Making The Case For Reparations It was 100 years ago when mobs of angry, racist white people descended on the Greenwood section of Tulsa and strategically targeted Black people along with businesses and residences they built and worked and lived in that were part of Black Wall Street, as the area had come to be known for its historic financial success and overall prestige. Historians believe that Greenwood was likely the wealthiest Black community in the country at a time when that type of financial success was disproportionately restricted to white people. https://twitter.com/samswey/status/1398822170869047299?s=20 The violence included deadly shootings and arson to 35 blocks of buildings, leaving bodies strewn in the streets and structures smoldering after being burned down to the ground. Photos taken during the Tulsa Race Massacre's 18 hours of violence as well as others captured in the hours, days, weeks, months and years since it took place underscore the devastation inflicted on Black Wall Street and its survivors, many of whom lost family members. https://twitter.com/CoachWilmore_/status/1399380091470331904?s=20 The end result has been 10 decades of the residual effects of the domestic terrorism that robbed generations of Black Tulsans of the type of accumulated wealth enjoyed by so many white Americans, including those who now own businesses and homes where Black Wall Street once stood. MORE: 100 Years After The Tulsa Race Massacre: Continuing The Fight For Equity, Equality, And Inclusion Many parallels between then and now remain in place in the United States, including ongoing efforts by white supremacists to disenfranchise Black people in a number of ways, including and especially when it comes to laws surrounding elections that could bring about the type of change for which people have been fighting so long. https://twitter.com/leswag97/status/1398462340710948864?s=20 In an indication that the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was far from an anomaly, a mob of white supremacists stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this year angered by the false premise that Donald Trump was the victim of election fraud waged by voters in cities with a sizeable Black voting contingency. That deadly violence came as the result of a lie. Similarly, the Tulsa Race Massacre also reportedly came about following a white woman claiming she was raped by a Black man -- an accusation that sparked the white supremacist-led death and destruction beginning May 31 and ending June 2, 1921. https://twitter.com/DeMarcoReports/status/1399482746351734786?s=20 The Brookings Institute estimated that the monetary damage done -- and effectively lost -- during the Tulsa Race Massacre is worth about $27 million in the present day. But a 2018 study found that the destruction caused losses that are closer to $200 million. Now, 100 years later, the fight for descendants of Tulsa Race Massacre victims to receive reparations and other forms of restorative justice remains stronger than ever, however elusive it has been over the past 20 years since that proposal was first introduced. Scroll down to see more devastating images from the immediate aftermath of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.

 

 

Houston Police Department Tweets Then Deletes Memorial Of Cops From 1917 Race Massacre  was originally published on newsone.com

