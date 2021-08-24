Arts & Entertainment
Liv Heavenly Shares How She Balances Her Christian Upbringing With A Career In R&B

Every year the music industry is introduced to a wave of new artists, each looking to add a fresh take on the genre of their selection.

For talented Detroit native Liv Heavenly, R&B is the platform where she’s choosing to cultivate a musical legacy. Her dreamy sound is soulful but also very modern in subject matter, which plays to both her Christian upbringing and identity as a 24-year old Midwestern woman who’s determined to fully be her uncensored self.

Black America Web was able to get an exclusive sit-down with Liv as she prepares for new music and bigger heights in her career, and she proved to be one well-rounded chanteuse that’s destined for major success.

Throughout our talk with the rising star, the conversation stretched over many topics relating to her career, ranging from the Detroit art scene that cultivated her sound to how she incorporates her own personal love stories into the music that’s slowly making her into a budding singing sensation.

Other things we spoke about with Liv include relationship advice when it comes to experiencing heartache, how she feels about the music of fellow Detroiter and R&B icon Aaliyah finally arriving on streaming services and the must-visit destinations to hit up in her legendary hometown.

For a quick preview of what she’s bringing to the game, take a look at the official music video to her recent summer single, “Grown,” via BNA Global Records:

 

Put yourself on to rising soul singer Liv Heavenly via our exclusive interview below, and we’re sure you’ll all agree that she’s without a doubt as heavenly as her name suggests:

 

Liv Heavenly Shares How She Balances Her Christian Upbringing With A Career In R&B  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

