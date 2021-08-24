Arts & Entertainment
Phaedra Parks Brings Back Her Blonde Do

Former 'RHOA' star Phaedra Parks brought back her platinum blonde hair, proving blondes do have more fun!

"PAW Patrol" Special Screening Hosted By Phaedra Parks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Phaedra Parks is proving blondes do have more fun. The former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star debuted a platinum blonde do weeks again and has been eating the girls up – no crumbs left behind – ever since. The reality TV personality and businesswoman pulled up on our timelines in a must-have “Fall In Love”jumpsuit by Shun Melson ($62). She completed the look with long platinum blonde tresses topped with an orange top fedora.

Phaedra recently hosted a screening for Paw Patrol where she rocked a cute Fendi fit with her boys by her side.

And before that fun and flirty look, she served us body ody in a ravishing red gown; styled by Fiskani.

In other Phaedra Parks news, the beloved personality will be returning to the ‘Housewives’ franchise for the “Real Housewives Mash-Up” series that will include current and former cast members from the “Real Housewives” of Atlanta, New York, Beverly Hills and Orange County, Page Six reports. Phaedra will be on the cast alongside Eva Marcille, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, who are also on the mixed cast. The show will follow the group during a vacation in Turks & Caicos.

Housewives. Phaedra. Kenya. Vacation…yup, sounds like a recipe for good TV. Count us in!

5 Times Phaedra Slayed Her Platinum Blonde Tresses

10 Times Kandi Burruss Showed Off Her Hair Chameleon Superpowers

 

