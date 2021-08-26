Teyana Taylor Opens Up About Health By Sharing Her Breast Lump Removal Story

Staying up-to-date on personal health is a habit that many of us should make more of a priority, and R&B sensation Teyana Taylor reminded us of that fact during a recent episode of her E! series, We Got Love Teyana & Iman, by letting cameras follow her journey into getting lumps removed from her breasts.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Being candid as always, Teyana revealed that she discovered the lumps while on a commercial shoot in Miami for Diddy, which made her schedule the emergency surgery. The biopsy was done by her physician Dr. Altman, and thankfully her results were non-life threatening. Her worries weren’t unfounded though, as she says in the episode, “Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and Iman,” followed by putting daughters Junie, 5, and 11-month-old Rue at the forefront of her worries, adding, “When will I be able to hold my babies again?”
Doctors gave her a six-week rest period before doing any heavy lifting, which of course includes playing with and picking up the children, due to her surgery being done on the chest and underarms. Ultimately, we give props to Teyana for being so open about a subject affecting many women today and using her televised platform to be a voice that encourages people all over to get serious about knowing your body and acting swiftly if there’s ever an issue.
She might not know it yet, but Teyana may have very well saved a life with her honesty in this episode alone.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Watch the clip from We Got Love Teyana & Iman below to get a visual look at Teyana’s shocking health scare that led to a successful breast surgery:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Sidney Powell, Other Trump Attorneys Could Lose Law Licenses For ‘Big Lie’ After Judge Sanctions Them
- March On For Voting Rights: Activists Fight Voter Suppression In Georgia With Rally And Concert Featuring Ludacris And More
- Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot By Police In College Park, Ga., After Cops Claim He ‘Quickly Advanced Towards’ Them
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Teyana Taylor Says She’s Retiring From Music, Twitter Fans Rally Around Her
Teyana Taylor Says She’s Retiring From Music, Twitter Fans Rally Around Her
1.
1 of 10
If you know me then you know Teyana Taylor’s album it’s my favorite of 2020.I swear she really got the best album this year.I hate that she feels how she feels cause she sooo talented and the music is soo good.— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 5, 2020
2.
2 of 10
Kanye West failed Teyana Taylor. Really his entire G.O.O.D. Music roster pic.twitter.com/T7SXc7Cspl— Cabbage Patch Head ☺️ (@Naquoyah) December 4, 2020
3.
3 of 10
We’re not okay😭— Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) December 5, 2020
Teyana Taylor has announced that she’s retiring from making music after feeling underappreciated by the industry. pic.twitter.com/Y5Qnl39qgt
4.
4 of 10
why teyana taylor retiring nah, get back in da booth pic.twitter.com/znIe5PQRM6— Lulu (@lulu4keeps) December 4, 2020
5.
5 of 10
Teyana Taylor is retiring 🥲no one talk to me pic.twitter.com/vBd9YBgrIW— Elisha 🧃 ˣ⁴ (@ungodlyxelisha) December 5, 2020
6.
6 of 10
Y’all really paid Teyana Taylor dust... Now look what’s happening- pic.twitter.com/5HSrcSqsF8— 𝓐𝓶𝓮𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓪𝓷 𝓦𝓱𝓸𝓻𝓮 𝓢u𝓼𝓹𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓭 (@kriscoistired) December 4, 2020
7.
7 of 10
just found out teyana taylor is retiring pic.twitter.com/tpOIsCdu1J— Joby Perrier (@jobyperrier7) December 4, 2020
8.
8 of 10
If you’ve been a fan of Teyana Taylor BEFORE Bare With Me, then you know she’s DEFINITELY been unappreciated her entire career, after consistently putting out great music. 7 was supposed to be her breakout album. It solidified how great she was and mfs shitted on it.— Cabbage Patch Head ☺️ (@Naquoyah) December 4, 2020
9.
9 of 10
I hate that Teyana Taylor wants to quit music because she feels under appreciated. I love her music 🥺❤️ I appreciate you ma— sha. (@tash_shaya) December 5, 2020
10.10 of 10
Teyana Taylor Opens Up About Health By Sharing Her Breast Lump Removal Story was originally published on blackamericaweb.com