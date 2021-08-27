Rubi Rose On Her First Tour, Growth, OnlyFans, Dating Rappers & More!

Feature Story
Rubi Rose is no stranger to headlines or making a little noise. With her first tour already kicking off with Rod Wave, the rapper is enjoying the spoils of success – and some of the hustle which comes with it.

She chats with Good Morning H-Town’s J Mac and Jessica Jeanz about everything from whether she’d date another rapper again after her relationship with DDG, her OnlyFans bringing in back and if she’s leaving due to the policy change, her thoughts on having writers and more!

On OnlyFans:

“The money hasn’t slowed down, the bag has gotten bigger! My content has been growing. But you know the statement of how OnlyFans was stopping explicit content or stuff like that? I don’t get naked on my OnlyFans. They retracted the statement but it doesn’t affect my bag. I’m with a marketing company now so it’s only getting bigger.”

On Capturing Attention Spans:

“People aren’t going to listen to whole albums so putting out quick singles has been what works for me.”

On Loving Megan Thee Stallion:

“She’s her, she’s hard as f*ck, she’s in her own lane.”

On Dating Another Rapper:

“I don’t know [Laughs], whoever’s a good man – just like the lifestyle of a rapper is a bit much but my lifestyle is a bit much but I may take back what I said. I’m looking for a loyal, kind, supportive, sweet, protective, you know, like good man qualities. A little sexy, a little money wouldn’t hurt but loyal, protective are key. Those qualities are the most important.”

Watch the full interview up top and tune into Good Morning H-Town from 5 to 10 AM only on 97.9 The Box! Check out Rubi’s official video for “TWORK” below.

