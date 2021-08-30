Justice For Antwan Gilmore: D.C. Protests Police Officer Fatally Shooting Black Man Who Was Asleep In His Car

Twenty-seven-year-old Antwan Gilmore was asleep in his car on Wednesday when he was approached by Washington D.C. police officers, one of whom proved once again that cops—who are celebrated in “back the blue” circles for their bravery and willingness to put their lives on the line—often open fire at the faintest sign of perceived danger, and it’s actually civilians, particularly Black civilians, whose lives end up on the line and in the line of fire.
An edited “community briefing” video taken from the body camera of an officer, which was released last Thursday, according to NBC 4 Washington, shows the part of the incident, but it doesn’t produce much clarity as to why the shooting started. Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police Robert Contee said Gilmore was “awake at some point,” but the ballistic shield being held by the shooter makes it difficult to determine why the currently unidentified officer felt the need to fire.
“It’s very difficult to see through the lens of the officer, the one officer in this case that fired,” Contee said, according to NBC. “It’s very difficult to see what that officer is seeing. What did he perceive to be the threat at that point?”
So, as is often the case in use-of-force incidents involving cops and Black people, most of what we have to go on so far hinges on the word of police officers.
The Metropolitan Police Department said in its statement last week that officers arrived at Florida Avenue and New York Avenue NE in response to a call about an unconscious driver in his car blocking traffic. The officers found Gilmore in his car “unresponsive” with his foot on the brake while the car was running. They also said they could see a gun in his waistband.
More officers were called to the scene, and “a ballistic shield was deployed.” Officers said Gilmore “reacted” at some point while they were trying to talk to him and that he began to move the car forward until they ordered him to stop. They said Gilmore did stop, but “then proceeded forward as an MPD member discharged their service weapon multiple times, striking the driver inside the vehicle.”
In the video, one officer can be heard saying, “I can’t see his hands.”
When the car begins to move forward, officers can be heard shouting “Don’t move!” and “Police!” just before the shots were fired—10 shots to be exact, according to Contee.
After the shooting, the gun police said they observed on Gilmore’s person was still in his waistband.
According to Contee, opening fire on a moving vehicle goes against MPD policy.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser vowed that district officials will conduct a “thorough investigation to determine if the officers acted lawfully and within their training.”
It’s really hard to imagine a scenario where this is a justified shooting, but, unfortunately, we have a justice system that often bends over backward to give cops the benefit of the doubt. On Twitter, many people, some of whom said they knew Gilmore, have already made it clear they’re not buying any story that calls this a clean shoot.
And, of course, protesters took to the streets of D.C. last week to call for justice for Gilmore.
It often appears that no matter how much we protest and call for an end to unnecessary police violence against Black people, there’s always a fresh incident waiting to show us cops are not getting the message. It’s exhausting, but all we can do is continue our fight.
114 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Ryan LeRoux, 21
1 of 113
he was only 21 years old, he refused to leave a parking lot and they shot him 24 times. his name was ryan leroux, we need to get him justice. pic.twitter.com/0C63gketSS— quinn (@irlquinn) July 21, 2021
2. Leneal Frazier, 40Source:Getty 2 of 113
3. Demetrius Stanley, 31
3 of 113
Demetrius Stanley was murdered by plain clothes police officers two nights ago. They came in an unmarked van and were stalking the outside of Demetrius’ family home. He went outside to check and they shot him from inside their car. They never ID themselves. #ripmeech#blackpower pic.twitter.com/qYL1GHNsho— B.L.A.C.K. Outreach (@blackoutreachsj) June 2, 2021
4. Ashton Pinke, 27
4 of 113
27-year old Ashton Pinke was shot-and-killed by Mesquite Police Department officers, today. Investigators report he charged with a “knife and a club” following a 911 hang-up call by a screaming woman. Family members question the report. Our full story airs on @FOX4 at 9/10. pic.twitter.com/SD2AAK76p3— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) May 5, 2021
5. Andrew Brown, 42
5 of 113
BREAKING: The man fatally shot by a deputy today in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was Andrew Brown.— WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) April 21, 2021
Deputies were serving a search warrant when Brown was shot while driving away, witnesses say.
Neighbors say they heard anywhere from 6 to 8 shots. https://t.co/w7dyIQ5zdX
6. Matthew Williams, 35
6 of 113
At 5 @wsbtv: the family of 35 year old Matthew Williams are demanding that body camera footage of his shooting death be released. Dekalb police shot & killed Williams at his home Monday. They say he lunged at officers with a knife. Family say he was running away from officers pic.twitter.com/Ky4ssoYTFp— Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) April 14, 2021
7. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 7 of 113
8. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 8 of 113
9. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 9 of 113
10. McHale Rose, 19
10 of 113
JUSTICE FOR MCHALE ROSE!— Hustle House (@hustlehousellc) August 6, 2020
Mchale was killed by 4 officers within hours of the killing of Dreasjon Reed. Because of this, his story has gotten clouded and we need awareness! Mchale was a personal friend of mine and the sweetest boy ever. He & his family deserve justice! pic.twitter.com/SutjQn4fjy
11. Xzavier Hill, 18
Source:Change.org 11 of 113
Xzavier Hill's family deserves justice. Virginia laws do not require the VSP to release footage, nor to wear body cameras. He was 18, and his whole life was ahead of him.— melanie (@smellllanie) January 19, 2021
NAACP: Justice For Xzavier - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/a30fgNP9mk via @Change
12. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 12 of 113
13. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 13 of 113
14. Carl Dorsey III, 39
14 of 113
Man shot to death in Police involved shooting in Newark is identified as 39 year old Carl Dorsey III. https://t.co/hdtmb6w0Il— The Tornado News (@TheTornadoNews) January 6, 2021
15. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 15 of 113
16. Andre' Hill, 47
16 of 113
An attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor says he is now working for the family of Andre' Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.https://t.co/9yXaqYKHfu— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) December 24, 2020
17. Joshua Feast
17 of 113
Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 12, 2020
18. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 18 of 113
19. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 19 of 113
20. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 20 of 113
21. A.J. Crooms
21 of 113
A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce.— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 19, 2020
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
22. Sincere Pierce
22 of 113
MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) November 17, 2020
23. Walter Wallace Jr.
23 of 113
Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3— BLM Philly (@BLMPhilly) November 13, 2020
24. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 24 of 113
25. Jonathan Price
25 of 113
The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb— ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) October 6, 2020
26. Deon Kay
26 of 113
Say his name #deonkay— All Out DC (@All_Out_DC) September 3, 2020
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
27. Daniel Prude
27 of 113
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.— Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) September 2, 2020
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
28. Damian Daniels
28 of 113
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) August 27, 2020
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
29. Dijon Kizzee
29 of 113
This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020
30. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 30 of 113
31. David McAtee
31 of 113
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.— adaliah 🇹🇬 (@adxlls) June 2, 2020
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
32. Natosha “Tony” McDade32 of 113
33. George Floyd
33 of 113
This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ— Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) May 27, 2020
34. Yassin Mohamed
34 of 113
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 9, 2020
35. Finan H. Berhe
35 of 113
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB— World Congress 🌎 On Faith & Justice (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
36. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 36 of 113
37. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 37 of 113
38. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 38 of 113
39. Terrance Franklin
39 of 113
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 14, 2020
40. Miles HallSource:KRON4 40 of 113
41. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 41 of 113
42. William Green
42 of 113
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
43. Samuel David Mallard, 19
43 of 113
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
44. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 44 of 113
45. De’von Bailey, 19
45 of 113
Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) November 14, 2019
46. Christopher Whitfield, 3146 of 113
47. Anthony Hill, 26
47 of 113
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
48. De'Von Bailey, 1948 of 113
49. Eric Logan, 54
49 of 113
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) June 27, 2019
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
50. Jamarion Robinson, 26
50 of 113
Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA— Tiff Roberts (@shedefendsit) July 27, 2017
51. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
51 of 113
Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
52. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
52 of 113
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
53. Ryan Twyman, 2453 of 113
54. Brandon Webber, 20
54 of 113
When they see us, they kill us...— Jeneisha C. Harris (@JeneishaCHarris) June 13, 2019
Brandon Webber, father of 3, shot by U. S. Marshalls 16-20 times in Memphis.
No one deserves to be shot and killed like this.
I could say so much but I’m really at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/9EFhUplHDw
55. Jimmy Atchison, 21
55 of 113
56. Willie McCoy, 20
56 of 113
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
57. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2157 of 113
58. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
58 of 113
Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2019
59. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false 59 of 113
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
60. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false 60 of 113
#NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) September 21, 2018
61. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false 61 of 113
The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 7, 2018
62. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 62 of 113
63. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 63 of 113
64. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 64 of 113
65. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 65 of 113
66. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 66 of 113
67. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 67 of 113
68. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 68 of 113
69. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 69 of 113
70. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 70 of 113
71. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 71 of 113
72. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 72 of 113
73. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 73 of 113
74. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 74 of 113
75. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 75 of 113
76. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 76 of 113
77. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 77 of 113
78. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 78 of 113
79. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 79 of 113
80. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 80 of 113
81. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 81 of 113
82. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 82 of 113
83. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 83 of 113
84. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 84 of 113
85. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 85 of 113
86. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 86 of 113
87. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 87 of 113
88. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 88 of 113
89. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 89 of 113
90. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 90 of 113
91. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 91 of 113
92. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 92 of 113
93. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 93 of 113
94. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 94 of 113
95. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 95 of 113
96. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 96 of 113
97. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 97 of 113
98. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 98 of 113
99. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 99 of 113
100. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 100 of 113
101. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 101 of 113
102. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 102 of 113
103. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 103 of 113
104. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 104 of 113
105. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false 105 of 113
Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 27, 2018
106. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false 106 of 113
107. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false 107 of 113
DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY— Faces Of Injustice (@takeaknee4me) October 12, 2017
108. Patrick Harmon, 50
108 of 113
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
109. Jonathan Hart, 21
109 of 113
Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018
110. Maurice Granton, 24
110 of 113
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
111. Julius Johnson, 23
111 of 113
112. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 112 of 113
113. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 113 of 113
