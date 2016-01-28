CLOSE
Love and R&B
Wednesday Night Mini Concert: Alicia Keys Edition

Each Wednesday we bring you the #WNMC and this week we’re celebrating the music of the multi-talented Alicia Keys! At 8pm we’ll celebrate Alicia’s 35th birthday with a special playlist of her songs.

Alicia and husband Swizz Beatz are proud parents of two boys, Egypt, 5, and Genesis, 1. Ever since Alicia Key’s stepped onto the scene in 2001 with her very successful debut album Songs in A Minor, she’s stayed atop of the pack. Tune in now because at 8pm sharp we’ll kick off the Wednesday Night Mini Concert.

Do you have a favorite Alicia Key’s song that you’d like to hear? Head over to our Facebook page ‘Love And R&B With John Monds’ and leave your requests now. Immediately following tonight’s feature, we’ll get into our nightly scenario discussion which you can also get on our Facebook page. Leave your comments on FB or call in at 844-258-8762. It’s all #LoveAndRnB!

