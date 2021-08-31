Arts & Entertainment
Cardi B Shows Of Her Comfy Pregnancy Style In A Miu Miu Track Suit At The NYSE

Judging by Cardi B’s comfortable pregnancy style (and the prominent baby bump), it is clear she’s almost at the finish line. The Rumors rapper, was spotted out in New York City to support her husband Offset as he rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Cardi traded in her usual 5 inch heels for a pair of Reebok sneakers from her latest collection. She partnered the footwear with a blush pink Miu Miu tracksuit, Givenchy sunglasses embellished with crystals, and a Chanel purse.

Cardi’s maternity style has quite the range. When she first announced her pregnancy, she flexed in mini dresses and high heels. Now that her bun in the oven is almost cooked, she’s opting for something a little more comfortable. We don’t blame you, sis! Growing a human in your stomach can make wearing high heels and body con dresses uncomfortable.

With New York Fashion Week rapidly approaching, this comfortable look may have to take a back seat. Cardi is a fashion fixture in just about every front row. She’s also likely to make an appearance at the Met Gala. I am almost positive high-end designers are working around the clock to deliver custom garments fit for the pregnant mother to Kulture Cephus.

Whether she’s in sneakers or heels, I love the way Cardi dresses her bump. What do you think? Do you love her pregnancy style?

Cardi B Shows Of Her Comfy Pregnancy Style In A Miu Miu Track Suit At The NYSE  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

