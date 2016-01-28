Don Lemon: Trump vs. Fox News – Ratings & Votes To Decide The Winner

On Tuesday we discussed the Democrats.

Now it’s time to talk about the Republicans.

And as Sarah Palin would say, you betcha, there’s a lot of drama involved.

For almost two decades now Fox News has been the dominating force when it comes to conservatives.

It shapes the narrative.

It decides which conservatives get a national voice.

It weeds out, and in some cases may even determine which candidates get elected.

That was all before Fox News met its match, Donald J. Trump.

“I didn’t like the fact that they sent out press releases toying talking about Putin and playing games. I don’t know what games Roger Aisles is playing. What’s wrong over there? Something’s wrong. But when they sent out that press release talking about it, I said what are these people playing games?”

Trump has been fuming since August after Fox anchor Megyn Kelly questioned him about his comments and treatment of women.

According to the network, Trump and his advisors have been lobbying them to drop Kelly as a moderator of any more Republican Presidential debates.

Fox said nope and instead released a snarky, sarcastic statement that clearly got under Trump’s skin.

Gabe Sherman of New York Magazine says Fox News’ chickens have now come home to roost.

“It’s important to point out Fox News is used to controlling the Republican Party and for 50 years conservatives have cried media bias and what Donald Trump has basically done is used their play book, called bias and said that I don’t think your questions are fair and the audience believes him. So this is basically the conservative message coming home to roost. He’s using their own playbook against them. This is a play book that Roger Ailes has employed in his 40 year career in politics.”

News flash, there is no playbook when it comes to Donald Trump

He not only scares Fox News, but the entire Republican establishment.

They don’t like him, but there’s nothing that they can do about it.

They clearly created a monster that even they may not be able to slay.

Here’s why.

On the very network he’s warring with, he sat down and did an interview criticizing them on their own air.

“I was not treated well by Fox they came up with a ridiculous PR statement it was like drawn up by a child. There was a taunt and I said you know how much of this do you take. I have zero respect for Megyn Kelly I don’t think she’s very good at what she does, I think she’s highly overrated. And frankly she’s a moderator, I thought her question last time was ridiculous.”

Bill O’Reilly tried his darndest to get Trump to reconsider – to no avail.

He’s still invited, but has planned a fundraiser for veterans at the same time and in the same town.

This is war of the Republican titans.

Who wins will be decided in ratings and votes.

