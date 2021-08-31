DL Hughley Show
GED Section: "The Most Harmful Thing In America Are Angry People With Access To Guns"

D.L. Hughley is known to drop gems when it comes to the “GED Section,” and today’s topic of discussion deals with gun control and those who most definitely shouldn’t have access to any kind of artillery: angry people!

In short, angry people with gun access can have an adverse effect on our society, especially when they see themselves and the things they value as being at risk. In the words of D.L. himself, these type of people can easily be considered as the “most harmful thing in America,” even “dangerous” given the situation.

Get a fix of knowledge straight from the “GED Section” on the DL Hughley Show below:

 

GED Section: “The Most Harmful Thing In America Are Angry People With Access To Guns”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

