Student-Athlete Dies From Tragic Elevator Accident In HBCU Dorm

Jaumarcus McFarland, a former high school football standout, was tragically killed in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon when an elevator collapsed on him leaving him pinned between floors for over an hour. Authorities arrived on the scene after a 911 call from an eyewitness student stated a young man in his 20’s had been pinned inside an elevator and the Atlanta Fire Department quickly rushed to the scene. The elevator was in a building that has been used as temporary student housing for students at Clark Atlanta University, an HBCU.
McFarland’s friends tried to pull the student-athlete to safety, but couldn’t free him from the elevator pull. It took firefighters over an hour to free McFarland. When they finally pulled him from the elevator he barely had a pulse, but they did get his heart flowing. They rushed him to Atlanta Medical Center where he went into cardiac arrest and died moments later.
According to 11Alive, the elevator hadn’t been inspected since August 2020. The building also had different owners when it was last inspected. The property manager claims the inspection was not overdue and that the 16 athletes who were inside the elevator when it collapsed put the elevator 1000lbs overcapacity. But the state insurance commissioner’s office said building management is responsible for a yearly elevator inspection. McFarland’s teammates said they made complaints about the elevator to management before the accident, but nothing was done to fix it. The elevator will remain shut down until a state inspector investigates the cause of the collapse.
McFarland, a native of Missouri, was enrolled at Champion Prep Academy as a post-graduate student with aspirations of playing college football. Champion Prep is a post-graduate academic-athletic program for students who wish to continue their desire to earn a four-year scholarship at an accredited four-year college. According to their site, the program pushes students in practice, tests their character and leadership abilities, and gets them committed to their education. The program provides help to basketball, football, and baseball players looking to further their educational and athletic careers past high school. Most postgraduates are enrolled in a one-year program. Some are awarded a full scholarship to a college or university depending on how well they perform in the program.
McFarland’s family, friends, and coaches were devastated by his death. They and plan to honor his memory this upcoming season.
There is also a GoFundMe set up to help pay for his funeral. If you would like to contribute CLICK HERE
ALSO SEE:
The Haunting Of Lake Lanier And The Black City Buried Underneath
13-Year-Old Black Boy Starts First Semester At Georgia Tech University
Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021
Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021
1. Stacey Abrams, Spelman CollegeSource:iOne Digital/Creative Class 1 of 21
2. Rev. William Barber II, N.C. Central UniversitySource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Kenya Barris, Clark Atlanta UniversitySource:Getty 3 of 21
4. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Florida A&M UniversitySource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Rosalind G. Brewer, Spelman CollegeSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Ruth Carter, Hampton UniversitySource:WENN 6 of 21
7. Raashaun "DJ Envy" Casey, Hampton UniversitySource:Getty 7 of 21
8. Louis Farrakhan, Sr., Winston-Salem State UniversitySource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Andrew Gillum, Florida A&M UniversitySource:WENN 9 of 21
10. Rep Al Green, Howard University, Texas Southern University, Tuskegee UniversitySource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Kamala Harris, Howard UniversitySource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Jesse Jackson, North Carolina A&T UniversitySource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Samuel L. Jackson, Morehouse CollegeSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Letitia James, Howard UniversitySource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Kweisi Mfume, Morgan State UniversitySource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Marilyn Mosby, Tuskegee UniversitySource:Getty 16 of 21
17. Bakari Sellers, Morehouse CollegeSource:iOne Digital 17 of 21
18. Ruth Simmons, Dillard UniversitySource:Getty 18 of 21
19. Stephen A. Smith, Winston-Salem State UniversitySource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Wanda Sykes, Hampton UniversitySource:Getty 20 of 21
21. Oprah Winfrey, Tennessee State UniversitySource:Getty 21 of 21
Student-Athlete Dies From Tragic Elevator Accident In HBCU Dorm was originally published on newsone.com