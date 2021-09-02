News
Student-Athlete Dies From Tragic Elevator Accident In HBCU Dorm

The elevator hadn’t been inspected since August 2020.

Jaumarcus McFarland

Source: Georgia Prep Sports Academy / Radio One Digital

Jaumarcus McFarland, a former high school football standout, was tragically killed in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon when an elevator collapsed on him leaving him pinned between floors for over an hour. Authorities arrived on the scene after a 911 call from an eyewitness student stated a young man in his 20’s had been pinned inside an elevator and the Atlanta Fire Department quickly rushed to the scene. The elevator was in a building that has been used as temporary student housing for students at Clark Atlanta University, an HBCU.

McFarland’s friends tried to pull the student-athlete to safety, but couldn’t free him from the elevator pull. It took firefighters over an hour to free McFarland. When they finally pulled him from the elevator he barely had a pulse, but they did get his heart flowing. They rushed him to Atlanta Medical Center where he went into cardiac arrest and died moments later.

According to 11Alive, the elevator hadn’t been inspected since August 2020. The building also had different owners when it was last inspected. The property manager claims the inspection was not overdue and that the 16 athletes who were inside the elevator when it collapsed put the elevator 1000lbs overcapacity. But the state insurance commissioner’s office said building management is responsible for a yearly elevator inspection. McFarland’s teammates said they made complaints about the elevator to management before the accident, but nothing was done to fix it. The elevator will remain shut down until a state inspector investigates the cause of the collapse.

McFarland, a native of Missouri, was enrolled at Champion Prep Academy as a post-graduate student with aspirations of playing college football. Champion Prep is a post-graduate academic-athletic program for students who wish to continue their desire to earn a four-year scholarship at an accredited four-year college. According to their site, the program pushes students in practice, tests their character and leadership abilities, and gets them committed to their education. The program provides help to basketball, football, and baseball players looking to further their educational and athletic careers past high school. Most postgraduates are enrolled in a one-year program. Some are awarded a full scholarship to a college or university depending on how well they perform in the program.

McFarland’s family, friends, and coaches were devastated by his death. They and plan to honor his memory this upcoming season.

There is also a GoFundMe set up to help pay for his funeral. If you would like to contribute CLICK HERE

