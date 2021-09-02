The Russ Parr Morning Show
News You Can't Use: What They Say VS What They Mean [WATCH]

One part of proper education is knowing exactly what people mean when they talk, and that’s the focus for today’s “News You Can’t Use” roundup with a special spin by Special K.

For those going to see the comedian in Alabama at the StarDome Comedy Club this Friday (Sept 3), this hilarious report is just a preview of the many jokes you can expect to hear him drop onstage. Not only does he keep it real with a side of comedy, but his breakdown of the true meaning behind a handful of popular phrases may just put you on to some serious game when it comes to the dating world.

Get your laugh on with the latest “News You Can’t Use” by way of Special K on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

News You Can't Use: What They Say VS What They Mean [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

