Sabrina Elba & Singer Anne-Marie Accidentally Wore The Same Dress To The GQ Awards, But We Know Who Ate It Up

Someone is getting fired! Sabrina Elba and singer Anne-Marie wore the same Alex Perry dress on the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, but our good sis ate it up and left no crumbs.

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 In Association With BOSS

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

Someone has some explaining to do. Sabrina Elba, IMG model and gorgeous wife of handsome actor Idris Elba, owned the 24th GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 red carpet, Wednesday night, when she hit the Tate Modern in London wearing a black bare-shoulder leopard print gown by Alex Perry. But fans quickly noticed, singer Anne-Marie was wearing the exact same dress! Who’s getting fired?

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 In Association With BOSS

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

Sabrina is always the epitome of class and grace and seemed unbothered by the fashion faux pa. Luckily, this was one of many looks for Sabrina, who was co-hosting. the show alongside her hot hubby, who looked equally as fine in an all-black suit. She completed the look with her pulled into a bun with bangs, a bold red lip and sparking jewels.

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 In Association With BOSS

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

It’s clear here, melanin prevails because Sabrina ate this look up. Period. Other fashion notables include, Maya Jama, Dina Asher-Smith and Winnie Harlow.

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

According to DailyMail, Man Of The Year award winners got the creme de la creme of goodie bags. They “were treated to a £12,000 goodie bag, with treats such as dinner and a night’s stay in the swanky Nobu Hotel, a £200 Boss watch, a bottle of £80 Porte Noire Champagne and a flight on a semi-private plane. Other prizes also include membership to the prestigious Ivy Club, a luxury facial with Fatma Shaheen, founder of Skin Design London, and an array of skincare delights.”

Sabrina and Idris have been keeping a pretty low profile since amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The power couple caught the virus in 2020.

Good to see these two healthy and tackling award shows together.

Sabrina Elba & Singer Anne-Marie Accidentally Wore The Same Dress To The GQ Awards, But We Know Who Ate It Up  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

