Kat Graham, former The Vampire Diaries actress (you might recognize her from Cut Throat City or All Eyez On Me), debuted a new identity, Toro Gato, on E! News’ Daily Pop.

According to Graham, who was also promoting her new song SWIM, she wants to “dismantle” her “former identity.”

“I think that we as entertainers have this identity that we have to give to the public and be presentable, and I think sometimes we forget our core and our truth,” Toro told E! News host Justin Sylvester. “As an artist, I want to explore that with this Toro Gato project and this entire NFT collection. I wanted to kind of dismantle my former identity.”

Graham went on to reveal she the more she exists as Toro Gato, the more comfortable she becomes in her new identity over the former version of herself. “I think Kat is the alter ego and I am becoming the West African, the ruler, the monster, that’s not scared of anything that can show up without shoes on. I think that’s really fun, and a terrifying place to be.”

Dressed in a Zulu hat and tribal face paint, Graham explained her garments and appearance is representative of her as a woman and her ancestry.

“In this Western, vey American-ized world, I think that sometimes it can look like a spectacle, but you will see that it’s not actually a costume,” She added, “What we’re wearing is a costume.”

Graham’s father is Americo-Liberian while her mother is Jewish. Graham was born in Geneva, Switzerland.

Catch the live presentation of “SWIM” on Sept. 8, which commemorates both her birthday and “death day.”

Watch the full interview, here.

Kat Graham Debuts Unrecognizable New Identity 'Toro Gato' was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

